Frederick “Freddie” Eugene Collins, age 64 of Radford passed away Sunday, August 4, 2024 at his homeplace. Born July 29, 1960 in Giles County, he was the son of the late Melvin Buford Collins & Lula Blanche Whittaker Collins. He was also preceded in death by his daughter Annette Collins and brother Ronald “Buford” Collins.

Freddie is survived by his

Daughter – Hollie Neice – Little Creek

Grandchildren – Alyssa Morris, Kaya Harriman and Brantley Shouse

Siblings – Shirley (David) Hopkins – Pulaski, Jerry Wayne Collins – Dublin, Loretta Collins Nester – Pulaski

Special Friend – Glenda Hodge

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM – Tuesday, August 13, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Tuesday at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Newbern Cemetery, Dublin.

To sign Freddie’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements for the family.