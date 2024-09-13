Friday High School Football Scores
Abingdon 20, Gate City 0
Alleghany 63, Rockbridge County 14
Amherst County 34, Mecklenburg County 7
Briar Woods 35, Broad Run 0
Bruton 46, West Point 0
Carroll County 20, Galax 7
Central of Lunenburg 35, Brunswick 0
Collegiate-Richmond 41, Nansemond-Suffolk 6
Colonial Forge 48, Potomac 12
Colonial Heights 42, Nottoway 6
Culpeper 21, Fauquier 17
Eastside 40, Fort Chiswell 0
Fort Defiance 35, Riverheads 21
Frank Cox 42, First Colonial 0
GW-Danville 28, E.C. Glass 10
Gainesville 20, Woodbridge 13
Glenvar 40, Cave Spring 0
Graham 31, George Wythe 0
Gretna 25, Tunstall 0
Hampton 54, Gloucester 6
Hanover 49, King William 14
Hayfield 65, Annandale 0
Heritage (Lynchburg) 48, Appomattox 0
Hopewell 24, Lake Taylor 13
Indian River 56, Hickory 3
James Madison 37, James Robinson 7
Jefferson Forest 56, Halifax County 7
King’s Fork High School 33, Western Branch 7
Lafayette 45, New Kent 0
Midlothian 31, Cosby 15
Nansemond River 42, Deep Creek 7
North Cross 28, Episcopal 21
North Stafford 41, Courtland 7
Northside 49, Hidden Valley 0
Northwood 36, Eastern Montgomery 0
Oakton 42, C. G. Woodson 7
Orange County 56, Harrisonburg 0
Oscar Smith 62, Great Bridge 0
Parry McCluer High School 34, James River 7
Patriot 58, Freedom – South Riding 13
Rustburg 28, Stuarts Draft 6
Salem-Va. Beach 48, Landstown 7
Sherando 23, Lightridge 10
St. Christopher’s 27, Norfolk Academy 6
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 20, Bishop Ireton 10
Strasburg 61, Rock Ridge 21
Tazewell 35, Richlands 7
The Covenant School 40, Va. Episcopal 6
Turner Ashby 28, Monticello 0
Tuscarora 42, Loudoun County 7
Unity Reed 26, Mount Vernon 14
Varina 18, Hermitage 10
Warwick 64, Kecoughtan 0
William Fleming 25, Salem 7
Woodstock Central 22, Staunton 7