Friday High School Football Scores

Alleghany 63, Rockbridge County 14

Amherst County 34, Mecklenburg County 7

Briar Woods 35, Broad Run 0

Bruton 46, West Point 0

Carroll County 20, Galax 7

Central of Lunenburg 35, Brunswick 0

Collegiate-Richmond 41, Nansemond-Suffolk 6

Colonial Forge 48, Potomac 12

Colonial Heights 42, Nottoway 6

Culpeper 21, Fauquier 17

Eastside 40, Fort Chiswell 0

Fort Defiance 35, Riverheads 21

Frank Cox 42, First Colonial 0

GW-Danville 28, E.C. Glass 10

Gainesville 20, Woodbridge 13

Glenvar 40, Cave Spring 0

Graham 31, George Wythe 0

Gretna 25, Tunstall 0

Hampton 54, Gloucester 6

Hanover 49, King William 14

Hayfield 65, Annandale 0

Heritage (Lynchburg) 48, Appomattox 0

Hopewell 24, Lake Taylor 13

Indian River 56, Hickory 3

James Madison 37, James Robinson 7

Jefferson Forest 56, Halifax County 7

King’s Fork High School 33, Western Branch 7

Lafayette 45, New Kent 0

Midlothian 31, Cosby 15

Nansemond River 42, Deep Creek 7

North Cross 28, Episcopal 21

North Stafford 41, Courtland 7

Northside 49, Hidden Valley 0

Northwood 36, Eastern Montgomery 0

Oakton 42, C. G. Woodson 7

Orange County 56, Harrisonburg 0

Oscar Smith 62, Great Bridge 0

Parry McCluer High School 34, James River 7

Patriot 58, Freedom – South Riding 13

Rustburg 28, Stuarts Draft 6

Salem-Va. Beach 48, Landstown 7

Sherando 23, Lightridge 10

St. Christopher’s 27, Norfolk Academy 6

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 20, Bishop Ireton 10

Strasburg 61, Rock Ridge 21

Tazewell 35, Richlands 7

The Covenant School 40, Va. Episcopal 6

Turner Ashby 28, Monticello 0

Tuscarora 42, Loudoun County 7

Unity Reed 26, Mount Vernon 14

Varina 18, Hermitage 10

Warwick 64, Kecoughtan 0

William Fleming 25, Salem 7

Woodstock Central 22, Staunton 7