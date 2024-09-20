Friday High School Football Scores
Alleghany 42, Greenbrier East, W.Va. 7
Altavista 58, Prince Edward County 0
Armstrong 55, Goochland 0
Battlefield 42, Woodbridge 7
Benedictine 24, Georgetown Prep, Md. 7
Blacksburg 44, Rockbridge County 20
Broadwater Academy 56, Fuqua School 6
Bruton 42, Northumberland 12
Buckingham County 35, Fluvanna 0
Buffalo Gap 40, East Rockingham 11
Caroline 26, King William 21
Christiansburg 39, Cave Spring 20
Churchland 12, Hopewell 10
Clarke County 31, Warren County 0
Colgan 50, Osbourn Park 8
Colonial Forge 35, Patriot 27
Culpeper 30, Meridian High School 22
Eastside 20, Chilhowie 0
Essex 64, Franklin 0
Gainesville 41, James Robinson 13
George Wythe 42, Carroll County 7
Glen Allen 28, Thomas Dale 3
Glenvar 63, Hidden Valley 0
Grafton 9, New Kent 6
Graham 7, Union 6
Granby 42, Norview 0
Grayson County 42, Floyd County 15
Green Run 34, Frank Cox 0
Hayfield 70, Chantilly 0
Heritage (Lynchburg) 21, Jefferson Forest 7
Herndon 21, Wakefield 0
Honaker 42, Holston 21
J.I. Burton 40, Twin Springs 0
James Madison 35, George Marshall 7
John Handley 41, Brentsville 0
Kettle Run 54, James Wood 14
Landstown 24, Princess Anne 8
Langley 48, Justice High School 7
Lebanon 46, Castlewood 0
Lee High 54, Pineville, Ky. 0
Liberty Christian 42, Amherst County 20
Lord Botetourt 68, Appomattox 10
Loudoun Valley 38, Broad Run 0
Magna Vista 40, Franklin County 21
Martinsville 33, Dan River 9
Maury 47, Dinwiddie 7
Midlothian 25, Manchester 20
Mountain View 40, Centreville 14
Narrows 21, Giles 20
North Cross 35, Atlantic Shores Christian 8
Northwood 50, Twin Valley 12
Ocean Lakes 21, Kellam 3
Orange County 56, Liberty-Bealeton 6
Parry McCluer High School 55, Stonewall Jackson High Schooll 0
Patrick County 34, Chatham 21
Patrick Henry 54, Grundy 50
Poquoson 21, Warhill 14
Powhatan 28, James River 7
Princeton, W.Va. 62, Pulaski County 0
Quince Orchard, Md. 10, Stone Bridge 0
Radford 34, Galax 0
Ridgeview 21, Virginia 7
Riverheads 48, Rocktown 6
Rustburg 41, Brookville 7
Rye Cove 56, Thomas Walker 6
Salem 42, Northside 21
Skyline 23, Millbrook 14
Smithfield 7, Jamestown 0
South Lakes 40, Mount Vernon 14
Spotswood 52, Charlottesville 0
Spotsylvania 17, Atlee 14
St. Michael 44, Trinity Episcopal 28
Strasburg 42, Moorefield, W.Va. 21
Tabb 16, York 6
Tallwood 36, First Colonial 9
Tazewell 51, Fort Chiswell 7
The Covenant School 50, Christchurch 48
Tuscarora 14, Lightridge 7
William Fleming 41, Patrick Henry 13
Wilson Memorial 33, Western Albemarle 7
Woodgrove 49, Heritage 14