Friday High School Football Scores

Alleghany 42, Greenbrier East, W.Va. 7

Altavista 58, Prince Edward County 0

Armstrong 55, Goochland 0

Battlefield 42, Woodbridge 7

Benedictine 24, Georgetown Prep, Md. 7

Blacksburg 44, Rockbridge County 20

Broadwater Academy 56, Fuqua School 6

Bruton 42, Northumberland 12

Buckingham County 35, Fluvanna 0

Buffalo Gap 40, East Rockingham 11

Caroline 26, King William 21

Christiansburg 39, Cave Spring 20

Churchland 12, Hopewell 10

Clarke County 31, Warren County 0

Colgan 50, Osbourn Park 8

Colonial Forge 35, Patriot 27

Culpeper 30, Meridian High School 22

Eastside 20, Chilhowie 0

Essex 64, Franklin 0

Gainesville 41, James Robinson 13

George Wythe 42, Carroll County 7

Glen Allen 28, Thomas Dale 3

Glenvar 63, Hidden Valley 0

Grafton 9, New Kent 6

Graham 7, Union 6

Granby 42, Norview 0

Grayson County 42, Floyd County 15

Green Run 34, Frank Cox 0

Hayfield 70, Chantilly 0

Heritage (Lynchburg) 21, Jefferson Forest 7

Herndon 21, Wakefield 0

Honaker 42, Holston 21

J.I. Burton 40, Twin Springs 0

James Madison 35, George Marshall 7

John Handley 41, Brentsville 0

Kettle Run 54, James Wood 14

Landstown 24, Princess Anne 8

Langley 48, Justice High School 7

Lebanon 46, Castlewood 0

Lee High 54, Pineville, Ky. 0

Liberty Christian 42, Amherst County 20

Lord Botetourt 68, Appomattox 10

Loudoun Valley 38, Broad Run 0

Magna Vista 40, Franklin County 21

Martinsville 33, Dan River 9

Maury 47, Dinwiddie 7

Midlothian 25, Manchester 20

Mountain View 40, Centreville 14

Narrows 21, Giles 20

North Cross 35, Atlantic Shores Christian 8

Northwood 50, Twin Valley 12

Ocean Lakes 21, Kellam 3

Orange County 56, Liberty-Bealeton 6

Parry McCluer High School 55, Stonewall Jackson High Schooll 0

Patrick County 34, Chatham 21

Patrick Henry 54, Grundy 50

Poquoson 21, Warhill 14

Powhatan 28, James River 7

Princeton, W.Va. 62, Pulaski County 0

Quince Orchard, Md. 10, Stone Bridge 0

Radford 34, Galax 0

Ridgeview 21, Virginia 7

Riverheads 48, Rocktown 6

Rustburg 41, Brookville 7

Rye Cove 56, Thomas Walker 6

Salem 42, Northside 21

Skyline 23, Millbrook 14

Smithfield 7, Jamestown 0

South Lakes 40, Mount Vernon 14

Spotswood 52, Charlottesville 0

Spotsylvania 17, Atlee 14

St. Michael 44, Trinity Episcopal 28

Strasburg 42, Moorefield, W.Va. 21

Tabb 16, York 6

Tallwood 36, First Colonial 9

Tazewell 51, Fort Chiswell 7

The Covenant School 50, Christchurch 48

Tuscarora 14, Lightridge 7

William Fleming 41, Patrick Henry 13

Wilson Memorial 33, Western Albemarle 7

Woodgrove 49, Heritage 14