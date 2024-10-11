Friday Night High School Football Scores

Abingdon 48, Marion 0

Alleghany 27, Carroll County 8

Altavista 74, Dan River 7

Appomattox 34, Nelson County 7

Bassett 42, Tunstall 0

Bruton 14, Tabb 10

Caroline 56, Chancellor 28

Chatham 41, William Campbell 0

Courtland 14, Spotsylvania 0

Craig County 58, Eastern Montgomery 0

E.C. Glass 35, Brookville 6

Eastern View 48, James Monroe 19

GW-Danville 56, Martinsville 8

George Wythe 42, Giles 24

Glenvar 49, Patrick County 7

Granby 62, Lake Taylor 13

Grayson County 40, Fort Chiswell 3

Hampton 62, Heritage 18

Huguenot 32, Manchester 7

Isle of Wight Academy 20, Nandua 0

Jefferson Forest 50, Liberty-Bedford 14

John Handley 46, Fauquier 3

Kettle Run 47, Meridian High School 7

King George 58, Culpeper 14

King William 35, Rocktown 12

King’s Fork High School 38, Grassfield 14

Lafayette 33, Warhill 6

Lebanon 39, Rural Retreat 20

Lee High 51, J.I. Burton 0

Liberty Christian 28, Rustburg 7

Lord Botetourt 21, Staunton River 0

Matoaca 13, Thomas Dale 0

Maury 97, Manor High School 0

Mecklenburg County 29, Halifax County 21

Midlothian 59, RHSA 0

Mt. Zion (MD), Md. 31, Life Christian 0

Nansemond River 59, Hickory 26

Narrows 35, Parry McCluer High School 13

New Kent 14, Jamestown 7

Northside 35, Franklin County 7

Norview 26, Booker T. Washington 6

Oscar Smith 22, Indian River 6

Poquoson 33, York 7

Powhatan 42, Cosby 13

Radford 49, James River 7

Riverheads 14, Staunton 0

Rockbridge County 26, Harrisonburg 17

Rye Cove 40, Eastside 8

Salem 56, Pulaski County 40

Sherando 35, James Wood 0

Smithfield 48, Grafton 7

St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 14, Paul VI Catholic High School 12

Strasburg 50, Page County 7

Stuarts Draft 35, Fort Defiance 28

TJHS 30, Mills Godwin 0

Western Albemarle 27, Fluvanna 21

Western Branch 16, Deep Creek 12

Westmoreland County 47, Colonial Beach 0

William Fleming 28, William Byrd 14

Wilson Memorial 29, Buffalo Gap 21