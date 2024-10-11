Friday Night High School Football Scores
Abingdon 48, Marion 0
Alleghany 27, Carroll County 8
Altavista 74, Dan River 7
Appomattox 34, Nelson County 7
Bassett 42, Tunstall 0
Bruton 14, Tabb 10
Caroline 56, Chancellor 28
Chatham 41, William Campbell 0
Courtland 14, Spotsylvania 0
Craig County 58, Eastern Montgomery 0
E.C. Glass 35, Brookville 6
Eastern View 48, James Monroe 19
GW-Danville 56, Martinsville 8
George Wythe 42, Giles 24
Glenvar 49, Patrick County 7
Granby 62, Lake Taylor 13
Grayson County 40, Fort Chiswell 3
Hampton 62, Heritage 18
Huguenot 32, Manchester 7
Isle of Wight Academy 20, Nandua 0
Jefferson Forest 50, Liberty-Bedford 14
John Handley 46, Fauquier 3
Kettle Run 47, Meridian High School 7
King George 58, Culpeper 14
King William 35, Rocktown 12
King’s Fork High School 38, Grassfield 14
Lafayette 33, Warhill 6
Lebanon 39, Rural Retreat 20
Lee High 51, J.I. Burton 0
Liberty Christian 28, Rustburg 7
Lord Botetourt 21, Staunton River 0
Matoaca 13, Thomas Dale 0
Maury 97, Manor High School 0
Mecklenburg County 29, Halifax County 21
Midlothian 59, RHSA 0
Mt. Zion (MD), Md. 31, Life Christian 0
Nansemond River 59, Hickory 26
Narrows 35, Parry McCluer High School 13
New Kent 14, Jamestown 7
Northside 35, Franklin County 7
Norview 26, Booker T. Washington 6
Oscar Smith 22, Indian River 6
Poquoson 33, York 7
Powhatan 42, Cosby 13
Radford 49, James River 7
Riverheads 14, Staunton 0
Rockbridge County 26, Harrisonburg 17
Rye Cove 40, Eastside 8
Salem 56, Pulaski County 40
Sherando 35, James Wood 0
Smithfield 48, Grafton 7
St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 14, Paul VI Catholic High School 12
Strasburg 50, Page County 7
Stuarts Draft 35, Fort Defiance 28
TJHS 30, Mills Godwin 0
Western Albemarle 27, Fluvanna 21
Western Branch 16, Deep Creek 12
Westmoreland County 47, Colonial Beach 0
William Fleming 28, William Byrd 14
Wilson Memorial 29, Buffalo Gap 21