Friday Night High School Football Scores
Alleghany 34, Glenvar 7
Altavista 28, Gretna 14
Amherst County 52, Brookville 27
Appomattox 51, Chatham 22
Armstrong 34, Atlee 7
Battlefield 29, Gainesville 6
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 48, Fuqua School 15
Blue Ridge School 49, Norfolk Academy 26
Briar Woods 32, Potomac Falls 0
Bruton 53, Arcadia 0
Chancellor 22, Culpeper 8
Christiansburg 56, Hidden Valley 0
Clarke County 48, Page County 13
Dinwiddie 56, Petersburg 12
Eastern View 27, Spotsylvania 7
Eastside 51, Twin Springs 14
Floyd County 31, Carroll County 6
Frank Cox 23, Tallwood 20
Franklin County 10, Staunton River 0
Fredericksburg Christian 16, Atlantic Shores Christian 15
GW-Danville 31, Bassett 21
Gar-Field 23, Forest Park 21
George Wythe 40, J.I. Burton 13
Giles 41, Galax 40
Graham 27, Lebanon 14
Grassfield 28, Hickory 17
Greenbrier Christian 59, Fishburne Military 12
Grundy 27, Hurley 0
Halifax County 53, Tunstall 0
Hampton 43, Menchville 3
Hayfield 51, Mount Vernon 0
Heritage (Lynchburg) 31, Rustburg 14
Honaker 40, Narrows 35
Independence 36, Riverside 10
Jefferson Forest 27, E.C. Glass 0
Jefferson, W.Va. 48, Millbrook 26
John Champe 40, Woodgrove 28
John Handley 63, Warren County 21
Kellam 42, Princess Anne 14
Kempsville 49, First Colonial 0
Kettle Run 45, Sherando 20
King George 47, Caroline 2
King’s Fork High School 57, Lakeland (VA) 0
Lafayette 48, Tabb 9
Lake Braddock 41, Alexandria City 13
Lake Taylor 64, Manor High School 12
Landon, Md. 49, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 28
Langley 48, Yorktown 14
Liberty Christian 55, Liberty-Bedford 6
Lightridge 21, Stone Bridge 14
Lord Botetourt 21, William Byrd 13
Loudoun County 38, Broad Run 34
Loudoun Valley 55, Rocktown 0
Louisa 49, Charlottesville 14
Magna Vista 42, Martinsville 0
Matoaca 42, Hopewell 9
Maury 82, Booker T. Washington 0
Midlothian 35, Powhatan 23
Monticello 47, Albemarle 13
Mountain View 30, Brooke Point 27
Orange County 28, Fluvanna 21
Oscar Smith 41, Deep Creek 0
Patriot 48, Osbourn 7
Phoebus 57, Gloucester 0
Poquoson 34, Smithfield 31, 4OT
Prince George 21, Colonial Heights 18
Pulaski County 63, Blacksburg 19
Radford 28, Patrick County 14
Ridgeview 55, John Battle 0
Riverheads 34, Buffalo Gap 22
Rural Retreat 31, Chilhowie 16
Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 29, Hargrave Military 13
Southampton 54, Greensville County 24
Spotswood 34, Harrisonburg 7
St. Annes-Belfield 21, Catholic 0
Strasburg 42, Luray 0
Stuarts Draft 62, Waynesboro 21
TJHS 36, Deep Run 14
Tazewell 31, Marion 7
Thomas Dale 42, Meadowbrook 21
Thomas Walker 34, Twin Valley 8
Turner Ashby 35, East Rockingham 0
Union 54, Central – Wise 7
Virginia 48, Richlands 12
Warwick 35, Woodside 0
West Springfield 42, West Potomac 12
Western Branch 48, Great Bridge 19
Westfield 27, Centreville 19
William Fleming 34, Northside 0
Wilson Memorial 28, Fort Defiance 21
Woodberry Forest 28, Collegiate-Richmond 7
Woodbridge 55, Freedom – Woodbridge 0
Woodstock Central 41, Madison County 14