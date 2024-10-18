Friday Night High School Football Scores

Alleghany 34, Glenvar 7

Altavista 28, Gretna 14

Amherst County 52, Brookville 27

Appomattox 51, Chatham 22

Armstrong 34, Atlee 7

Battlefield 29, Gainesville 6

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 48, Fuqua School 15

Blue Ridge School 49, Norfolk Academy 26

Briar Woods 32, Potomac Falls 0

Bruton 53, Arcadia 0

Chancellor 22, Culpeper 8

Christiansburg 56, Hidden Valley 0

Clarke County 48, Page County 13

Dinwiddie 56, Petersburg 12

Eastern View 27, Spotsylvania 7

Eastside 51, Twin Springs 14

Floyd County 31, Carroll County 6

Frank Cox 23, Tallwood 20

Franklin County 10, Staunton River 0

Fredericksburg Christian 16, Atlantic Shores Christian 15

GW-Danville 31, Bassett 21

Gar-Field 23, Forest Park 21

George Wythe 40, J.I. Burton 13

Giles 41, Galax 40

Graham 27, Lebanon 14

Grassfield 28, Hickory 17

Greenbrier Christian 59, Fishburne Military 12

Grundy 27, Hurley 0

Halifax County 53, Tunstall 0

Hampton 43, Menchville 3

Hayfield 51, Mount Vernon 0

Heritage (Lynchburg) 31, Rustburg 14

Honaker 40, Narrows 35

Independence 36, Riverside 10

Jefferson Forest 27, E.C. Glass 0

Jefferson, W.Va. 48, Millbrook 26

John Champe 40, Woodgrove 28

John Handley 63, Warren County 21

Kellam 42, Princess Anne 14

Kempsville 49, First Colonial 0

Kettle Run 45, Sherando 20

King George 47, Caroline 2

King’s Fork High School 57, Lakeland (VA) 0

Lafayette 48, Tabb 9

Lake Braddock 41, Alexandria City 13

Lake Taylor 64, Manor High School 12

Landon, Md. 49, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 28

Langley 48, Yorktown 14

Liberty Christian 55, Liberty-Bedford 6

Lightridge 21, Stone Bridge 14

Lord Botetourt 21, William Byrd 13

Loudoun County 38, Broad Run 34

Loudoun Valley 55, Rocktown 0

Louisa 49, Charlottesville 14

Magna Vista 42, Martinsville 0

Matoaca 42, Hopewell 9

Maury 82, Booker T. Washington 0

Midlothian 35, Powhatan 23

Monticello 47, Albemarle 13

Mountain View 30, Brooke Point 27

Orange County 28, Fluvanna 21

Oscar Smith 41, Deep Creek 0

Patriot 48, Osbourn 7

Phoebus 57, Gloucester 0

Poquoson 34, Smithfield 31, 4OT

Prince George 21, Colonial Heights 18

Pulaski County 63, Blacksburg 19

Radford 28, Patrick County 14

Ridgeview 55, John Battle 0

Riverheads 34, Buffalo Gap 22

Rural Retreat 31, Chilhowie 16

Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 29, Hargrave Military 13

Southampton 54, Greensville County 24

Spotswood 34, Harrisonburg 7

St. Annes-Belfield 21, Catholic 0

Strasburg 42, Luray 0

Stuarts Draft 62, Waynesboro 21

TJHS 36, Deep Run 14

Tazewell 31, Marion 7

Thomas Dale 42, Meadowbrook 21

Thomas Walker 34, Twin Valley 8

Turner Ashby 35, East Rockingham 0

Union 54, Central – Wise 7

Virginia 48, Richlands 12

Warwick 35, Woodside 0

West Springfield 42, West Potomac 12

Western Branch 48, Great Bridge 19

Westfield 27, Centreville 19

William Fleming 34, Northside 0

Wilson Memorial 28, Fort Defiance 21

Woodberry Forest 28, Collegiate-Richmond 7

Woodbridge 55, Freedom – Woodbridge 0

Woodstock Central 41, Madison County 14