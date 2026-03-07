Full Bracket Announced for 2026 T. Rowe Price ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced the seedings and full bracket for the 2026 T. Rowe Price ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament, which will be played Tuesday through Saturday, March 10-14, at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The 73rd edition of the tournament will be played for the 15th time in Charlotte, including the fourth at Spectrum Center (2008, 2019, 2025).

After winning the outright ACC regular-season championship for the second straight year, Duke (28-2, 17-1 ACC) claimed the tournament’s No. 1 seed and a double bye into the Thursday quarterfinals. In the first year under head coach Ryan Odom, Virginia (27-4, 16-2) earned the No. 2 seed, while Miami (24-7, 13-5), in its first year under Jai Lucas, notched the No. 3 seed. North Carolina (24-7, 12-6) took the No. 4 seed and the final double bye.

The tournament starts Tuesday with three games. Winners of four straight games and six of its last eight, No. 10 seed Stanford (20-11, 9-9) takes on No. 15 seed Pitt (12-19, 5-13) in the tournament’s opener at 2 p.m. ET. No. 11 seed SMU (19-12, 8-10) faces No. 14 Syracuse (15-16, 6-12) in the second game at approximately 4:30 p.m. ET. In the nightcap, No. 12 seed Virginia Tech (19-12, 8-10) plays No. 13 seed Wake Forest (16-15, 7-11) at approximately 7 p.m. ET.

Day 2 on Wednesday begins at noon ET, with No. 7 seed NC State (19-12, 10-8) battling the Stanford-Pitt winner. No. 6 seed Louisville (22-9, 11-7) follows by taking on the SMU-Syracuse winner at approximately 2:30 p.m. ET. The evening session starts at 7 p.m. ET, with No. 8 seed Florida State (17-14, 10-8), winners of 10 of its last 13 games, playing No. 9 seed California (21-10, 9-9). The second game features No. 5 seed Clemson (22-9, 12-6) battling the Virginia Tech-Wake Forest winner at approximately 9:30 p.m. ET.

The Wednesday winners then will move on to play the tournament’s top four seeds on Thursday in the quarterfinals, with No. 2 seed Virginia taking the court at noon ET and No. 3 seed Miami following at 2:30 p.m. ET. The evening session features No. 1 seed Duke at 7 p.m. ET and No. 4 seed North Carolina at 9:30 p.m. ET.

All 14 tournament games will be nationally televised on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or ACC Network. In addition, all games will be available for streaming via ACCNX.

The 2026 T. Rowe Price ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament schedule:

Tuesday, March 10

First Round

2 p.m. – No. 10 Stanford vs. No. 15 Pitt (ACC Network)

4:30 p.m. – No. 11 SMU vs. No. 14 Syracuse (ACC Network)

7 p.m. – No. 12 Virginia Tech vs. No. 13 Wake Forest (ACC Network)

Wednesday, March 11

Second Round

Noon – No. 7 NC State vs. Stanford-Pitt winner (ESPN/ESPN)

2:30 p.m. – No. 6 Louisville vs. SMU-Syracuse winner (ESPN/ESPNU)

7 p.m. – No. 8 Florida State vs. No. 9 California (ESPN2/ESPNU)

9:30 p.m. – No. 5 Clemson vs. Virginia Tech-Wake Forest winner (ESPN2/ESPNU)

Thursday, March 12

Quarterfinals

Noon – No. 2 Virginia vs. Wednesday Noon winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

2:30 p.m. – No. 3 Miami vs. Wednesday 2:30 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

7 p.m. – No. 1 Duke vs. Wednesday 7 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

9:30 p.m. – No. 4 North Carolina vs. Wednesday 9:30 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

Friday, March 13

Semifinals

7 p.m. – Thursday afternoon winners (ESPN/ESPN2)

9:30 p.m. – Thursday evening winners (ESPN/ESPN2)

Saturday, March 14

Championship

8:30 p.m. – Semifinal winners (ESPN)

All times Eastern