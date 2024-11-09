Furl Eugene “Ringeye” Stuart (Memorial Service Update)

Furl Eugene “Ringeye” Stuart, age 72 of Pulaski passed away Saturday, October 19, 2024 in the Salem Health and Rehab Center.

Born October 8, 1952 in Pulaski, he was the son of the late Herman Adair Stuart and Eunice Evelyn Jenkins Stuart. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Myron Edwards.

Ringeye is survived by his

Sisters and Brothers – Velda (Mike) Jarrells – Pulaski, Travis (Cindy) Stuart – Pulaski, Pat Ring – Pulaski, Garland Stuart – Pulaski

Many nieces and nephews

Memorial services will be 6:00 PM Thursday, November 14, 2024 in the Bower Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski

The family will receive friends Wednesday from 5:00 PM until service hour.

To sign his online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.