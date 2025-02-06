Galax woman dies in Carroll County crash

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday (Feb. 4, 2025) at 7:55 p.m. in the 2300 block of Pipers Gap Road in Carroll County. Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday (Feb. 4, 2025) at 7:55 p.m. in the 2300 block of Pipers Gap Road in Carroll County.

A 2005 Nissan Pathfinder was heading eastbound on Pipers Gap Road when the vehicle went off the right side of the road. The Nissan struck a tree and a fence before overturning four times, ejecting the driver.

The driver, Annie R. Felts, 79, of Galax, Va., died at the scene. Felts was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.