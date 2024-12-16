Gary Domenic Palladini, born Dec. 1st, 1962, died Dec. 9th, 2024 peacefully at his home in Dublin, VA. Anyone who knew Gary knew that he was one of a kind. He lived life one day at a time, and walked to the beat of his own drum. He was never afraid to face any challenge head on, and wouldn’t let up until the job was done.

He was a loving father, son, and friend.

Gary is survived by: his mother, Meretha Waller

His son, Jake Palladini

Furry companions, Lucy and Little John

And many special friends and family members.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM – Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Pastor Mike Coleman officiating. Interment will follow at the McPeak Family Cemetery (Hiwassee).

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Wednesday at the Funeral Home. To sign Gary’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com – Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.