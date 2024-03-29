July 24, 1952

March 27, 2024

Gary R. Meadows, 71, of Dublin, was born on July 24, 1952, and completed his earthly journey on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. He was a dedicated member of Heritage Church and was very active in the food pantry. Gary felt called to start a prayer ministry, alongside being active in the food pantry, to minister to people in need of prayer. He also started a men’s bible study group. Gary was always trying to show people how to love the Lord. He was a giving and loving person who lived a life full of service, even serving in the U.S. National Guard from 1971 until 1977. Gary never met a stranger and enjoyed talking to and helping everyone. His career in the retail profession was a great opportunity for him to meet people. Gary began his career at Heck’s Inc. in Beckley, W. Va., before becoming manager of the Radford store. From there, he moved up to become district manager, servicing stores in several states. He also worked for Service Merchandise and Big Lots before retiring from retail and becoming a car salesman. Gary loved traveling and buying and selling cars but eventually ended up doing what he loved best (accompanied by his faithful canine companion, Luke) and that was farming. His love of going to auctions and buying and selling farm equipment did not compare to the love he had for talking to people. Gary genuinely loved everyone.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lacy Lonnie, Sr., and Sybil Mills Meadows; brother, Lonnie Meadows; and his sister, Margie Thomas.

Survivors include his loving wife of 47 years, Sharon “Kitty” Meadows; children and their spouses, Matthew and Rebecca Meadows, Wes and Melissa Jarrell, and Traci and Ben Wright; grandchildren, Candice and Colton Meadows, Mikayla, Bailey, and Hudson Jarrell, and Meadow Wright; and many other relatives and special friends.

Gary’s wish was to be cremated. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2024, at the Heritage Church in Dublin. A memorial service will begin at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Heritage Cares Food Pantry, 6195 Cleburne Blvd, Dublin, VA 24084.

The Meadows family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com