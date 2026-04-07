Georgia man held in death of child in Elliston

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the death of a one-year-old from Georgia.

On Monday evening, April 6, shortly after 4 p.m., Montgomery County Fire/EMS were sent to the Walthall Street area of Elliston for a traumatic injury.

After being transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, the child was pronounced dead and was taken to the Western District Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Details from the investigation led to the arrest of 29-year-old Jarron Shirk of Allenhurst, Georgia on the following charges:

Felony Homicide

Felony Child Endangerment-3 counts

Misdemeanor Allow Access to Firearm by Children-3 counts

Misdemeanor Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor-3 counts

Felony Abuse/Neglect of a Child-3 counts

Due to the ongoing investigation, no additional details will be released at this time. Mr. Shirk is currently being held with no bond at the Montgomery County Jail.