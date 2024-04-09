Gerald Swanson Davis, age 80 of Little Creek passed away Sunday, April 7, 2024 at his home. Born March 18, 1944 in Bland County, he was the son of the late Claude Swanson Davis & Gladys Davis Davis. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Lois Wichael, Alleta Bowman, Lorine Matz and Edith Wright.

Gerald is survived by his

Sister – Marie Davis Lambert – Pulaski

Brother – Franklin R. Davis – Dublin (Bland County)

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM – Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at the Goshen Cemetery (Spur Branch Road – Bland County) with Pastor Linda Hale officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Goshen Cemetery Fund. To sign Gerald’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com – Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.