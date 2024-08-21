Geraldine “Darlene” Hilda Peak Dean, age 77 of Pulaski passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2024 at her home surrounded by her family. Born October 27, 1946 in Hillsville, Virginia she was the daugther of the late Ray Frealing Peak and Reathie Gravely Peak. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Edward “Buckskin” Dean,her sisters, Maggie Ryan, Armeda Cressell, Phyllis Dean, Freda Hodge and brother, Kerney Peak.

Darlene is survived by her

Children – Alice Marie (Lonnie) Cook – Barren Spring, Brenda (Junior) Richardson – Pulaski, Mary Lou (Matthew) Jackson – Pulaski Co, Leonard “Wink” Dean – Pulaski

9 Grandchildren 9 Great Grandchildren

Sister – Joyce Dean – Pulaski

Brother – Alfred (Helen) Peak – Dublin

Many extended family members that she raised – Veran & Allen Davis, Susie Q. Willard

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM – Saturday, August 24, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Rev. Dale Akers & Rev. Charles McPeak officiating. Interment will follow at the Peak Creek Mission of Prayer Church Cemetery (Case Knife Road) Pulaski.

The family will receive friends between 5:00-7:00 PM – Friday evening August 23, 2024 at the Funeral Home.

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory ,Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.