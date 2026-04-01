Gillespie announces run for Mayor of Radford

Radford Vice Mayor Seth Gillespie announced his candidacy for mayor Monday morning, Mar. 30.

Gillespie was elected to Radford City Council in November 2022.

“After careful deliberation with my family, friends and encouragement from several within the community, I’d like to announce my candidacy for mayor of the City Radford,” Gillespie said.

“Serving on Radford City Council the last four years has been an honor of a lifetime, and taking this next step isn’t something I take lightly.”

Gillespie said he will restore fiscal and budgetary responsibility as well as accountability to the citizens of Radford.

“The challenges the city has faced over the last several years have been overwhelming, but it doesn’t have to be that way moving forward.”

“While the mayor only has one vote like the rest of council, I do think they serve a critical role as a tone setter and spokesperson of the council and city. I appreciate my colleagues’ service to Radford, but it’s time for new energy, a new voice and a new direction for Radford.”

“I want to thank everyone who has reached out and encouraged me to take this step and for my family’s unwavering support.”

“I am committed to the time, energy, and investment it will require to ensure Radford’s best days are still yet to come. I am invested for the long haul in this community. I know we can do better. I love Radford and feel called to give back to a place that has given so much to me and my family over the years. I look forward to sharing more of my vision in the weeks and months to come.”

Gillespie is a local business owner and resides in Radford with his wife and two children.

The mayoral election will take place Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.