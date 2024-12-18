Gilmore lauds Youngkin’s effort to phase out car tax

Today former Governor of Virginia Jim Gilmore applauded and endorsed Governor Glenn Youngkin’s initiative to continue the phase-out of the hated car tax in Virginia. Today Gilmore said, “It is high time to finish the phase out of this hated tax. The one-term governorship prevented me from fully phasing out the car tax and doing a tax reform to sustain the phase-out. Partisan opposition to the Governor’s proposal should not be tolerated by Virginians who use their cars to drive to work and care for their families. Governor Youngkin recognizes the burden the remaining car tax is on working Virginians. I support his efforts and congratulate him on his leadership.”

Ambassador James S. Gilmore, III

(Former Governor of Virginia)