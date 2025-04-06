Girls tennis beats Carroll, falls to Cave 5-4

Pulaski County’s girls tennis team knocked off Carroll County on April 1st, 6-3.

In singles:

#1 Megan Martin lost 7-9 to her opponent

#2 Sabryn Landreth won 8-4 vs. her opponent

#3 Abby Shockley won 8-1 vs. her opponent

#4 Amiah Miller won 9-7 vs. her opponent

#5 Samantha Stroupe won 8-1 vs. her opponent

#6 Addisyn Viers lost 1-8 to her opponent

In doubles:

#1 Megan Martin/Sabryn Landreth lost 4-8

#2 Amiah Miller/Abby Shockley won 8-1

#3 Gracie Sarver/Addisyn Viers won 8-3

On Friday, the Cougars lost a close one to Cave Spring, 5-4.

In singles:

#1 Megan Martin won 8-3 vs. her opponent

#2 Sabryn Landreth lost 5-8 to her opponent

#3 Abby Shockley won 8-6 vs. her opponent

#4 Amiah Miller lost 6-8 to her opponent

#5 Samantha Stroupe lost 6-8 to her opponent

#6 Addisyn Viers won 9-8 (7 to 5 in the tiebreaker)

In doubles:

#1 Sabryn Landreth/Megan Martin lost 6-8

#2 Amiah Miller/Abigail Shockley won 8-6

#3 Gracie Sarver/Addisyn Viers lost 2-8

In a pair of exhibition doubles matches Emma Sarver and Chloe Duncan won 8-2 and Megan Roe and Nakiah Thompson fell 1 to 8.

¨This season we have 8 new members of the tennis team. We are returning only 3 starters from the year prior. Coach Blackburn and myself are excited with the potential of this team and we are proud of the fight they are showing. In the match vs. Cave in particular we lost 3 matches by a score of 6-8. That is the small difference between us winning and losing vs. Cave. Additionally, we had a few wins vs. Cave where we fought back and won the individual matches. I was proud of the resiliency and the never give up attitude of the team. I can tell they want to not just win for themselves, but for their teammates and team. Nobody wants to feel like they are letting the team down. As long as they keep this drive, continue putting in the work during practices, gaining more experience, etc. I think the sky’s the limit for this team now and in the future as we are relatively young.”

Coach Brandon Lawson