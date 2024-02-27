Girls VHSL State Basketball Quarterfinals
VHSL State Quarterfinal
Class 6
Centreville 64, Gainesville 52
Manchester 63, W.T. Woodson 20
Osbourn Park 67, Oakton 32
Thomas Dale 64, James Robinson 39
Class 5
Deep Creek 49, Norview 47
James River 79, Stone Bridge 55
Patrick Henry 36, Briar Woods 35
Princess Anne 62, Menchville 50
Class 4=
Hampton 62, Chancellor 49
Monacan 66, Jamestown 50
Tuscarora 44, Charlottesville 42, OT
Woodgrove 52, Salem 28
Class 3
Abingdon 53, Turner Ashby 52
Lafayette 52, Meridian High School 41
Lake Taylor 56, Brentsville 49
Liberty Christian 78, Carroll County 50
Class 2
Central – Wise 72, Liberty-Bedford 42
John Marshall 103, Page County 44
Ridgeview 68, Floyd County 40
Strasburg 67, Amelia County 38
Class 1
Brunswick 56, Essex 52
Buffalo Gap 73, Westmoreland County 27
Eastside 74, Fort Chiswell 54
Honaker 55, George Wythe 29