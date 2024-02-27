Girls VHSL State Basketball Quarterfinals

vhsl logoVHSL State Quarterfinal

Class 6

Centreville 64, Gainesville 52

Manchester 63, W.T. Woodson 20

Osbourn Park 67, Oakton 32

Thomas Dale 64, James Robinson 39

Class 5

Deep Creek 49, Norview 47

James River 79, Stone Bridge 55

Patrick Henry 36, Briar Woods 35

Princess Anne 62, Menchville 50

Class 4=

Hampton 62, Chancellor 49

Monacan 66, Jamestown 50

Tuscarora 44, Charlottesville 42, OT

Woodgrove 52, Salem 28

Class 3

Abingdon 53, Turner Ashby 52

Lafayette 52, Meridian High School 41

Lake Taylor 56, Brentsville 49

Liberty Christian 78, Carroll County 50

Class 2

Central – Wise 72, Liberty-Bedford 42

John Marshall 103, Page County 44

Ridgeview 68, Floyd County 40

Strasburg 67, Amelia County 38

Class 1

Brunswick 56, Essex 52

Buffalo Gap 73, Westmoreland County 27

Eastside 74, Fort Chiswell 54

Honaker 55, George Wythe 29