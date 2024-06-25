GiveLocalNRV Giving Day about to start

Here’s the latest news from the Community Foundation of the New River Valley (CFNRV).

The 11th annual GiveLocalNRV Giving Day kicks off this Wednesday, June 26 at noon and run until Thursday, June 27 at noon! This 24-hour giving event is hosted by the Community Foundation of the New River Valley (CFNRV.) Here are all the details:

How to Participate

To find your favorite organization visit givelocalnrv.org to make a gift of $5 or more. Participating organizations can also accept gifts of checks, cash, or wire transfers. All donations must be made by noon on Thursday, June 27 to be counted toward giving day totals.

Why Give During this Event & Our Impact

Fueling the excitement of the day are $20,000 in grants and prizes offered by the CFNRV and our generous sponsors, including our top sponsor National Bank of Blacksburg. These awards range from $500 to $1,500.

During the early giving period this year, more than 1,000 people have donated so far. In total, since 2014, this event has raised more than $3.6 million.

Who’s involved

A record 130 community organizations that serve the NRV are registered participants this year. The GiveLocalNRV platform is free for them to use the website to raise funds and awareness for their missions.

Whatever you care about, you are likely to find at least one giving day participant working in that area, including organizations focused on education (34), issues related to poverty (20), arts & culture (14), health (13), the environment (10), animals (7), and much more.

These organizations are from six localities across the NRV: Floyd (21 organizations), Giles (7), Montgomery (59), Pulaski (17), Radford (7), and Wythe (6.) An additional 13 organizations headquartered outside of our region, but provide services in the NRV, are participating.

In-Person Events

A running list of in-person events hosted by giving day participants can be found here on the giving day website.

If you are interested in learning more or would like to set up an interview with the CFNRV team or any of our participating organizations, please reach out to me.

Thank you!

