GiveLocalNRV raises $769,230 in 24 hours

More than 3,400 donors raised $769,230 during the 11th annual GiveLocalNRV Giving Day! This event, hosted by the Community Foundation of the New River Valley (CFNRV), began at noon on Wednesday, June 26 and wrapped up at noon on Thursday, June 27. For 24 hours, dozens of community organizations raised funds and awareness for their missions.

In total, 133 causes received donations for their work, with many donors giving to multiple organizations, resulting in more than 4,400 gifts throughout the event. Participating organizations fundraised throughout the month of June during the early giving period, culminating in the 24-hour giving day sprint that kicked off at noon on Wednesday, June 26.

“We often talk about the joy of giving here at the CFNRV,” said Jessica Wirgau, the CFNRV’s CEO. “We love seeing how creative the participating nonprofits can be and the joy they take in talking about their work during the giving day. Watching donations pour in from across the New River Valley in response to that creativity is so gratifying for our team at the CFNRV.”

Donors also showed up from around the United States and world, with 620 donations coming from outside Virginia. This incredible reach came from participating organizations tirelessly reaching out to their professional and personal networks.

Fueling the excitement of the day were $20,000 in grants and prizes offered by the CFNRV and our sponsors, including our top sponsor National Bank of Blacksburg. The CFNRV team is still tallying the results of these awards and will post the winners at givelocalnrv.org. Other generous sponsors included Atlantic Union Bank, Carter Bank & Trust, Olio Financial Planning, Automation Creations, Inc., Legacy Builders NRV, Inc., and Brown Insurance.

Since its inception in 2014, this event has raised more than $4.3 million for organizations serving the New River Valley. This represents thousands of donors and dozens of organizations. To view how your favorite organizations serving the New River Valley did this year at givelocalnrv.org.