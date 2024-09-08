Glencoe Exhibit, “Do You Dream In Color” 

Radford, VA–Glencoe Mansion, Museum & Gallery will host “Do You Dream In Color”, an art exhibition by artist Sidra Kaluszka for September and October. We invite you to join us for the Opening Reception, which will be held on Friday September 13th from 5:30pm – 7pm at Glencoe Mansion, located at 600 Unruh Drive in Radford, VA, to view the works on display and meet the artist. The reception is free to attend and open to all; the exhibition will be on display from now until October 27th.

Sidra Kaluszka is a multifaceted artist and a graduate of Virginia Tech with a BFA in 2007 and later Radford University with a double concentration MFA in both watercolor & ceramics in 2010. Heavily influenced by her appreciation for nature and natural light, her formal training was in watercolor and ceramics. But she has recently branched out to working with cyanotypes, gelli printing, and eco dying and is working on weaving these mediums together. This style can be seen in her most recent show “Do You Dream In Color” on display at Glencoe Mansion, Museum & Gallery.

“Do You Dream In Color” is a compilation of several of Kaluszka series, including “Dreams of Home”, “American Dream,” and “Sweet Home Appalachia”. Kaluszka says, “I have long included narrative elements in my work. Even when there isn’t a clear story, the sense that something has happened, or the presence of an otherness, has been important to me. With the cyanotypes in particular I have had the opportunity to have a more direct narrative.”

Kaluszka’s show is also rooted in family history, storytelling, and identity. She touches on topics such as her generational trauma from her Japanese grandparents who were subject to internment camps after they moved to Canada in the 1920s-30s as well as discovering her own identity & voice alongside her multiracial cultural heritage. “Do You Dream In Color” is a web of emotional storytelling that explores history, celebrates nature, and documents the region.

For more information, please find Glencoe Mansion, Museum and Gallery on Facebook, visit www.glencoemansion.org or call at 540-731-5031.