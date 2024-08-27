Glencoe Sessions Fall Music Series

Radford, VA—FRIENDS of the Blue Ridge and Glencoe Mansion are pleased to sponsor an exciting new musical collaboration with rising bluegrass star Addie Levy called, “The Glencoe Sessions.” The series provides for an intimate listening experience with a diverse array of musical talent from our Blue Ridge region. “The Glencoe Sessions” will be held the first Friday of each month from September to December within the historic Glencoe Mansion. The concerts will run from 6 PM to 7:30 PM.

FRIENDS of the Blue Ridge, established in 1988, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering vibrant communities in the Blue Ridge that celebrate the area’s unique culture, natural beauty and quality of life. They do so by empowering volunteer groups, organizations and municipalities to coordinate special projects and events.

“Our mission is to celebrate the environmental beauty and cultural uniqueness of our beloved Blue Ridge,” said FRIENDS of the Blue Ridge executive director Julie Whalen. “The Glencoe Sessions allows us to showcase our region’s incredibly rich and diverse musical heritage. We look forward to sharing these artists’ talents with those in attendance, and to Blue Ridge PBS audiences later this year.”

Glencoe Mansion is the historic 1875 residence of Gen. Gabriel C. and Nannie Radford Wharton and is home to a dynamic community museum that preserves the history and culture of the region. Opened in 1998, the site provides a 3-in-1 museum experience with the Period Residence, History Exhibits and an Art Gallery. “The Glencoe Sessions” will be held in the beautifully restored period rooms where the audience can appreciate the history and beauty of the house while also enjoying music inspired by the history of the region.

This intimate concert series is a unique new take on the musical experience here in the Blue Ridge. These smaller venues allow both the performers and audience to have a deeper experience with the music. Museum director Scott Gardner says, “We’re happy that Addie Levy brought the idea for this exciting concept to the museum, and we know it will be a wonderful and moving experience for participants.”

September 6: Jim Lloyd–Musical eclectic, singer, old-time banjo great, public radio host, music teacher, bluegrass rhythm guitarist, storyteller, banjo museum curator, barber of Rural Retreat, Virginia, Jim Lloyd has established himself as a towering figure in Appalachian music today.

October 4: Pythagoras–Forged in the heart of Johnson City, Tennessee, Pythagoras pushes the boundaries of bluegrass and acoustic music. Pythagoras’ members include Grant Dresnok (guitar & lead vocals), Gracie Grossman (fiddle), Joe Henson (Mandolin), and Lexi Wagnitz (upright bass). If you like the hard-driving bluegrass, groovy fiddle tunes, jam bands, and a lot of original material, you’ll love Pythagoras’ sound.

November 1: Justin Golden–With roots in the Mississippi Delta, Chicago, and the Piedmont of Virginia, Richmond-based guitarist and songwriter Justin Golden’s origins are deeply vested in the blues. In addition to his work as a recording and performing artist, Golden maintains a busy teaching schedule and works with the non-profit The Rhapsody Project to provide community enrichment through anti-racist cultural heritage programs.

December 6: Domino–In the heart of Nashville, the trio of Cole Ritter, Luca Chiappara, and Addie Levy weaves a stellar blend of Bluegrass, Jazz, and Swing. Their music, polished through years of exploration, brings a magic to the stage. All three members are nationally touring musicians, working for multiple artists and touring under their own names.

Tickets are $15 per person per session, or $50 for tickets to all four sessions. For more information or to purchase tickets please visit blueridgejamboree.com or blueridgefriends.org. There will be beverages available for purchase.