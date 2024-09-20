Glenna Lee Shelton Peterson, 87, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 19th while sitting in her favorite chair. She was born in the Snowville area of Pulaski County, VA on March 28, 1937. She was the daughter of the late Early Hobson Shelton and Nettie Hollandsworth Shelton. She was a 1955 graduate of Dublin High School. She worked for over thirty years for Jefferson Mills in Pulaski.

Glenna was preceded in death by her husband, Shirley Thomas “Tom” Peterson, sister, Iva Shelton Vaughn and brother, Donald Shelton. She is

survived by her son, Michael (Sylvie) Peterson, granddaughters Melissa (Sam) Wright, and Danielle (Alan) Stover, and great granddaughters, Moxley and Nora.

Glenna was an almost 30-year cancer survivor and suffered with rheumatoid arthritis for 20 years, but always kept her sense of humor and never complained. She was quick to say there were many people far worse off than her, and since God had helped her survive cancer, she would not waste her time complaining. She loved spending time with her family and loved the visits from special friends, Wayne Phillips and Terry Riggs, whom she loved very much. Glenna loved cats and dogs, especially Millie, the dog who stole her heart and kept faithful company until Millie passed away a few years ago.

The family will receive friends on Friday, September 27, 2024 at Seagle Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. There will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Roanoke Valley SPCA in her name.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. 540-980-1700