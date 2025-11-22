Glenvar  halts Radford’s Football Season

By RODNEY YOUNG

Patriot Publishing

Playing on a mild night in Glenvar, the Radford Bobcats saw their season come to a halt. The Glenvar Highlanders scored early and went on to defeat the visiting Bobcats, 27-3.

Radford received the opening kickoff and after one first down QB Peyton Dobbins under a heavy rush was intercepted and Glenvar took over at the Bobcat 26.

Three plays later quarterback Brody Dawyot hit Cooper Mullins on a quick pass for a two-yard touchdown. Dawyot’s point after kick was wide right, leaving the score 6-0 with 9:49 showing on the first quarter clock.

Radford put together a drive but was stopped at the Highlander eight-yard line. Louis Webster would split the uprights for a 25-yard field goal to cut the Glenvar lead in half, 6-3 with 3:59 to go in the opening quarter.

Glenvar would come right back on their next possession and capped it off on a Dawyot 12-yard run up the middle and his kick put them up 13-3 with just 35 seconds to go in the quarter,

They would stop Radford strike again, this time a 13-yard pass from Dawyot to Cale Vaughan to put the Highlanders up 20-3 at the 8:20 mark of the second quarter.

Later in the quarter, Radford’s Dobbins would be intercepted at his own 38, and Glenvar would make the Bobcats pay.

On the very first play following the turnover, Dawyot hit Tre Dawyot for a 38-yard touchdown down the Glenvar sideline and the Highlanders had scored 14 points in just two minutes to go up 27-3.

The only thing that didn’t go the Highlanders’ way in the first half was when Brody Dawyot attempted a 26-yard field goal that badly missed just before intermission.

The second half saw the two teams go scoreless with both exchanging six punts.

In a quiet Radford locker room Coach Michael Crist said, “Proud of how this team played the second half. We made too many mistakes and they (Glenvar) made us pay for them. They are well-coached and they didn’t need us to help them with those turnovers. They scored off of them and got us down.”

He then remarked, “Glenvar is a very good team and well-coached. We got better since October and this team battled and our defense stepped up in the second half tonight. We just couldn’t put the ball into the endzone.”

Dawyot threw three touchdowns, passed for 173 yards, and rushed for a score. Ranger Swanson carried the ball 28 times for 138 yards.

Bobcats QB Dobbins threw for 137 yards and Keymoni Kimbrough led them with 30 yards rushing on six carries.

Radford finished their season with a 7-5 record. Their defense held the Highlanders to 49 yards in the second half. Glenvar held Radford to 77 total yards in the second half as the two defenses shined after halftime.

Glenvar improved to 12-0 and will play Gretna at home for the Class 2 Region C Championship next Friday.

Radford 3 0 0 0 -3

Glenvar 13 14 0 0 -27

Rushing – Radford – Dobbins 11-0, Dehart-lewis 4-8, Kimbrough 6-30, Sutherland 1-minus (-9), Blair 2- minus (-12), Glenvar- B. Dawyot 5- minus(-11, Swanson 28-138, Mateo 1-3

Passing – Radford – Dobbins- 13-22- 2Ints.- 0 Tds.- 137 yds., Sutherland – 8-13- 2 Ints.0 Tds.- 64 yds., Blair- 1-1-0 Ints. 0 Tds.- 4 yds., Glenvar – Dawyot- 16-21- 1 Int. 3 Tds. – 173 Yds.

Receptions – Radford – Prioleau 7-42, Carter 5-59, Hendricks 3-35, Garner-Rollins 3-32, Brown 4-37, Glenvar- T. Dawyot 6-74, Forster 3-31, Henderson 2-16, Mullins 1-2, Gordon 1-5, Vaughan 3-45

First Downs – Radford 13, Glenvar -18

Fumb.- lost – Radford 2-1, Glenvar 1-0

Penalties – Radford 6-35, Glenvar – 10-100

Total Yds.– Radford – 222, Glenvar 303

Punts- Avg. – Radford – 3-37.6 , Glenvar 4-40.2

Total To’s – Radford 5, Glenvar – 1

Rushes- Yds.– Radford 24-17 yds., Glenvar 34- 130 yds.