A good and faithful servant of God, Gloria Diane Coble Hurd, age 75 of Pulaski, entered her Heavenly home on Saturday morning, May 11, 2024 at her residence surrounded by her loving family singing “In the Sweet By and By”. She was born in Pulaski on February 18, 1949, and was the daughter of the late Henry “Buck” Roy Coble and the late Oneeta “Neet” June Quesenberry Coble.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Roger Delano Hurd of Pulaski: children; Teresa Diane (Bryan) Potyk of McAllen, TX, Glenn Delano (Karen) Hurd of Winston-Salem, NC, Christina Dawn (Chad) Keller of Fairlawn, and Caleb Daniel (Courtney) Hurd of Huntersville, NC: brothers; Terry Allen (Cathy) Coble of Pulaski, Leonard Gary (Dawn) Coble of Pulaski, and Russell Deane (Rebecca) Coble of Floyd: brother-in-law; A. Grant (Judy) Hurd of Moneta,: grandchildren; Ashley Marie Hurd, Marshall Payne Keller, Noah Henry Potyk, Brittany Hurd (Bryant) Rivers, Aaron Jon Potyk, Jakob Thomas Potyk, Molly June Keller, Elizabeth Sutton Hurd, Kathryn Coble Hurd: great-grandson; Ezra Douglas Potyk.

Diane was most proud of being a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Her primary desire was that all of her children and grandchildren come to know Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior. Her unwavering faith, strength, and determination leaves a lasting legacy for all those who knew her.

Diane was a retired tax accountant who was employed at Geraldine B. Scott’s office in Pulaski. She was an active church member in many roles including Bible teacher, Christmas play director, youth leader, Women’s Missionary Union member, church treasurer, hostess, Vacation Bible School director, and trip organizer including Pigeon Forge (25 years). Her most beloved ministry was being a church pianist for over 60 years.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 20, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church 4008 Robinson Tract Road Pulaski, VA 24301 with Rev. Johnny Howlett officiating. Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the Southwest Virginia Veteran’s Cemetery 5550 Bagging Plant Road Dublin, VA 24084. The family will receive friends on SATURDAY May 18, 2024 at Seagle Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Pallbearers will be Chad Keller, Marshall Keller, Noah Potyk, Aaron Potyk, Bryant Rivers, John Wingo.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the SECU Family House that provides affordable lodging and support services in a caring environment for referred adult patients with cancer and/or their caregivers who travel to Winston-Salem, NC, for medical treatment.

