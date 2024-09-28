Gov.Youngkin Assesses Storm Damage Caused by Hurricane Helene
RICHMOND, VA — Governor Youngkin visited Damascus in Southwest Virginia today alongside U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith, State Senator Todd Pillion, and Delegate Israel O’Quinn to assess the storm damage caused by Hurricane Helene and emphasized the Commonwealth’s commitment to supporting the affected communities in their recovery efforts.
“We are heartbroken for all Virginians and Americans who have suffered in the wake of Hurricane Helene. We’re incredibly proud of our brave first responders from around the Commonwealth who have saved countless lives, and we are deeply grateful to those working tirelessly to restore electricity, communication, and food supplies,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “We’ve immediately started the initial damage assessment process necessary to request a federal disaster relief declaration and I will immediately make that request once this work is completed. The grit, courage, and perseverance of Southwest Virginians will guide us through this difficult time. There’s a lot of work ahead, but together, I know Southwest Virginia will rebuild stronger than ever. May God continue to be with everyone affected, and may we continue to uplift and support one another in this time of need.”
“First responders are the unwavering heartbeat amid the chaos of natural disasters, embodying courage and compassion as they run toward danger to bring hope and healing,” said Secretary of Public Safety Terry Cole. “I want to thank all the jurisdictions across the Commonwealth for their outstanding coordination, which is a powerful testament to our proactive disaster preparedness. The state will continue to support local officials to distribute emergency supplies including water and other critical needs to the most affected communities. Together, we are uniting our resources and expertise to protect lives and restore hope in the face of overwhelming adversity.”
RESOURCES FOR VIRGINIANS
For tips on recovering from a disaster, please visit: www.ready.gov/recovering-disaster.
Additional information on the damage assessment process can be found at: www.fema.gov/disaster/how-declared.
For roadways, the public should report any concerns such as flooding, downed trees or road hazards to VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center by visiting my.vdot.virginia.gov or calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).
For those who need help with cleanup/debris management you can contact the cleanup hotline for Hurricane Helene at 1-844-965-1386.
Information on FEMA’s public assistance can be found at www.fema.gov/assistance/public.
Contact your local emergency management office for details on local sheltering operations and supply needs at: https://lemd.vdem.virginia.gov/Public/.
STORM UPDATE
In our affected areas, it is still important to exercise caution to protect one’s life, and response agencies are still working swift water missions. There are many residents and businesses affected that are in need of support whether it be debris clearance, shelter, food, or other resources. The Virginia Emergency Support Team stood up 3 Task Forces to tackle some of the largest complex issues as they work alongside the localities across the Commonwealth:
- Power Restoration Task Force
- Food and Water Distribution Force
- Volunteer & Donations Management Task Force
We are working closely with State, Federal, and private sector partners to meet the needs of our communities across the commonwealth. The major areas of focus aside from life safety, is debris management and beginning administrative processes to assist with recovery. VDEM is currently working with FEMA, VDEM Recovery Staff, and local Emergency Managers to initiate the Preliminary Damage Assessment process. The results of the damage assessments are necessary to apply for federal disaster recovery assistance, which the Governor will do as soon as initial assessments are complete. State and federal disaster programs are structured so that certain criteria have to be met to determine eligibility. Damage assessments assist in determining if those criteria are met and what the extent of the damages are from the disaster. Additional information on the damage assessment process can be found at www.fema.gov/disaster/how-declared.
SUMMARY OF ALL EMERGENCY ACTIONS TAKEN IN LAST 36 HOURS
- A State of Emergency was declared by Governor Youngkin on Wednesday, September 25, 2024. The VEST transitioned to Red: Full Activation Friday, September 27 at 7:00 am, and Emergency Support Functions (ESFs) have activated for 24-hour shifts.
- Over 70 rescues were made in the state.
- An Energy Restoration Task Force is standing up today to address the power outages across the state.
- A Feeding Task Force spearheaded by DSS is standing up to address feeding those displaced in SW VA.
- VDEM has deployed our communications cache assets to support internet and cellular coverage in impacted areas.
- A team from the National Weather Service is heading out to survey a few locations with possible tornado damage – results to come later today.
- Debris clearance continues with teams from a number of agencies.
- Commonwealth of Virginia Incident Management Team (COVIMT) has deployed a team of 12 to assist Grayson County.
- Meals and water were sent to support SW VA, with another round deploying today.
- EMAC (Emergency Management Assistance Compact) Assistance to Tennessee hospital rescue mission yesterday; standing by to assist any additional requests today.
- As a result of the storm, there are a number of roads closed due to flooding and downed trees. Crews are responding for cleanup and reopening. Visit 511 for the latest on road closures.
- VDOT’s Traffic Operations Center (TOC) and Safety Service Patrol (SSP) are fully staffed.
- Ongoing power and communication issues may affect some signs and message boards.
- Traffic signal crews are working to address downed or inoperable signals.
- VDOT crews cannot conduct work on downed trees that are entangled in power lines until the local power company has ensured the power line is not energized. Drivers should report trees entangled in power lines to their local power company.
- For situational awareness, VDOT remains in close contact with local government partners, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and Virginia State Police to coordinate response efforts if necessary.
- Virginia State Police have had all available troopers and supervisors working as the storm as it makes its way across the Commonwealth.
- Virginia State Police pre-positioned swift water rescue teams, drones, and aviation resources to those areas most likely impacted by the storm.
- Virginia State Police Aviation Assets from Abingdon have assisted in the evacuation of 58 staff and patients from the roof of Unicoi County Hospital in Erwin, Tenn.
- Unicoi is run by Ballad Health, who also provides the medical crew for VSP’s Med-flight 2.
- As of 3:35 p.m. on Friday, 23 people had been rescued.
- As of 4:40 p.m. on Friday, Virginia State Police Aviation assets from Abingdon, Va., along with assets from Ballad Health and the Tennessee National Guard, have completed the rescue of approximately 54 people from the roof of the Unicoi County Hospital in Erwin, Tenn. The hospital is surrounded by flood waters brought on by the remnants of Hurricane Helene.
- Two Virginia State Police helicopters rescued approximately 40-45 of those stranded on the roof.
- The Virginia National Guard staged approximately 20 Soldiers with tactical trucks capable of high mobility transportation Sept. 26, 2024, in the Abingdon area in order to support the response to potential impacts of Hurricane Helene. The personnel are trained and ready to conduct movement, debris reduction and supply transport missions.
- Soldiers with chainsaws deployed Friday afternoon to three different locations in the region for debris reduction operations.
- Soldiers assisted VSP with a high-water evacuation of a family from their home.
- The VNG staged two Black Hawk helicopters with rescue hoist capabilities in the Roanoke area.
- One crew conducted a 2-person water rescue from a trapped POV East of Damascus and then conducted an additional 2-person rescue trapped POV East of Damascus.
- One crew conducted a rescue operation of individuals in the vicinity of Chestnut Mountain Va.
- The aviation support element in Roanoke is partnered with Chesterfield County Fire and Emergency Medical Services technical rescue specialists to form the Virginia Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team, or HART, which provides rotary wing aviation hoist capabilities and aerial rescue evacuation.
- A third Black Hawk helicopter staged in the Roanoke area for potential damage assessment missions and is available for missions Saturday morning.
- Dept Of Forestry has eleven chainsaw crews working local and state requests in the counties of Carroll, Craig, Dickenson, Grayson, Roanoke, Scott, and Tazewell. Re-deployment of at least four of the crews into new areas of need is expected later this morning.
- DOF chainsaw crews opened 237 miles of roadways yesterday.
- DOF’s Western Region Incident Management Team is coordinating the work of DOF emergency response crews and the ongoing requests for assistance.
- DOF assisted in the swift water rescue of an elderly couple in Galax.
- DOF currently has five personnel working to establish access to 24 STARS repeater sites in SW VA currently running on back-up power. The goal is to open the access road for refueling of the back-up power supply.