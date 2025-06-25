Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Relocation of U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Headquarters to Alexandria

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced alongside U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Scott Turner and U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Public Buildings Service Commissioner Michael Peters that HUD will relocate its headquarters from the Robert C. Weaver Federal Building in Washington, D.C., to 2415 Eisenhower Avenue in Alexandria, Virginia. This move will save taxpayers several hundred million dollars in deferred maintenance and modernization costs, address serious health and safety hazards, and provide HUD’s more than 2,700 headquarters employees with a modern, mission-focused work environment in the Commonwealth. “Virginia is a great place to be headquartered, and we are excited to welcome the Department of Housing and Urban Development and their over 2,700 headquarters-based employees to the best state in America to live, work, and raise a family,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Since the Trump Administration started transforming the federal government to better serve the American people, our team has been focused on seizing the new opportunities that this presents for the Commonwealth. Virginia is the proud home to many public and private-sector headquarters, and we thank HUD leadership for trusting us and are committed to supporting your important national mission.” “It is time to turn the page on the Weaver Building and relocate to a new headquarters that prioritizes the well-being of HUD employees and properly reflects the passion and excellence of our team,” said HUD Secretary Scott Turner. “There are serious concerns with the current state of HUD’s headquarters—from mold to asbestos and leaks to maintenance failures. Many of these risks do not have a long-term solution and will needlessly and irresponsibly continue to absorb taxpayer dollars. Relocating is about more than just changing buildings; it’s about a mission-minded shift that we hope will inspire every employee. Under President Trump’s leadership, we are advancing this vision and instituting a new American Golden Age.” “The decision to relocate HUD’s headquarters is a move that reflects our commitment to fiscal responsibility and mission effectiveness,” said Michael Peters, Commissioner of GSA’s Public Buildings Service. “The Robert C. Weaver Federal Building requires hundreds of millions in long-term repairs and this move will ensure they quickly have access to a modern work environment that fits their needs.” For decades, the Weaver Building has been plagued by severe infrastructure, safety, and operational challenges. It has deteriorated well beyond the point of cost-effective repair, creating significant financial obligations for the federal government if occupancy is maintained. Addressing minimum federal standards would require nearly half a billion dollars over the next four years. In April 2025, HUD and the General Services Administration added HUD headquarters to the accelerated disposition list. Following today’s announcement, HUD will implement a staggered relocation plan in coordination with GSA and expects to complete the move in the coming months. The relocation to Alexandria, Virginia will save American taxpayers hundreds of millions in deferred maintenance and modernization needs and more than $56 million in annual operations expenditures at the Robert C. Weaver Building.