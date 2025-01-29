Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Robust Job Growth and Record Job Opportunities in Virginia 

RICHMOND, VA— Governor Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday highlighted the ongoing strength and expansion of Virginia’s workforce, drawing on the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The new figures reveal significant gains in employment and continued labor force growth, underscoring the Commonwealth’s resilient and dynamic labor market. “Virginia’s labor market continues to demonstrate resilience and growth, with a strong increase in nonfarm payrolls, a growing labor force, and low unemployment,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Our commitment to business-friendly policies, reducing costs, and fostering innovation has created an environment where both Virginia companies and Virginians can thrive.” Virginia’s labor force increased by 2,502 to reach 4,581,450, maintaining a steady labor force participation rate of 66.0 percent. According to the Current Employment Statistics (“CES” or “the establishment survey”), nonfarm payroll employment in Virginia increased by 4,900 in December. November’s preliminary numbers were revised to 8,500 jobs gained (an upward revision of 3,200), bringing total nonfarm jobs to 4,268,200, an increase of 76,900 jobs in 2024. Following upward revisions to November figures and strong 2024 job additions, total nonfarm payroll growth since January 2022 now stands at 265,300 jobs, with more than 65,000 additional jobs anticipated based on company announcements. “With a steady unemployment rate and high labor force participation, Virginia is effectively connecting job seekers with meaningful employment opportunities,” said Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater. “Our focus remains on ensuring long-term prosperity for workers by maintaining a robust and adaptable labor market.” According to BLS Local Area Unemployment Statistics (“LAUS,” based on the “household survey”), unemployment decreased slightly, resulting in an unemployment rate of 3.0 percent, 1.1 percentage points below the national rate of 4.1 percent. “Virginia’s record-high job count underscores the resilience and momentum of our economy,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “Our strategic efforts to attract new investments and strengthen key industries are paying off, resulting in high-quality job creation and sustained economic growth across the Commonwealth.” Household survey data further support Virginia’s labor market resilience with upward revisions to the November release, along with an increase of 2,749 employed residents in December. In addition, the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) reported that job openings in Virginia reached 295,000 in November, marking an increase of 19,000 from October and the highest level since March 2023. Virginia maintains a strong labor market, with five hires for every ten job openings, and a favorable ratio of two jobs available for every unemployed person. Together, the household survey and establishment survey highlight the strength and future potential of Virginia’s labor market. The increase in job openings indicates a healthy demand for labor, while steady employment and low unemployment rates demonstrate the effectiveness of Virginia’s workforce development initiatives.