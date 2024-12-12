Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces the Expansion of Duchess Dairy in Wythe County

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that Duchess Dairy will invest approximately $895,000 to expand its dairy processing operations in Wythe County. The family-owned and operated dairy manufacturer plans to grow its operation by adding a production line of churned butter, in addition to its current line of premium bottled milk. “Growing small businesses in our rural communities is vital to the continued growth of the Commonwealth’s largest private industry, agriculture. Congratulations to Duchess Dairy on this expansion and for investing in Southwest Virgnia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I am pleased that the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund’s facility grant allows us to partner with Wythe County to support the expansion of Duchess Dairy,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr. “This expansion increases dairy processing opportunities in the state, especially dairies in Southwest Virginia, and supports the growth of Virginia’s dairy industry.” For more than four generations, the Huffard family has raised registered Jersey cattle to produce milk on their dairy farms. With a strong tie to the local community and the desire to share their high-quality milk with others, the family along with Joe Blakenship came together in 2010 to form Duchess Dairy Products and began processing and bottling milk from their herds. Today, the company produces approximately 7,000 gallons of traditional and flavored milk per week. Duchess Dairy products can be purchased by consumers in a variety of retail stores across Southern and Southwest Virginia, to include large-chain grocers like Food City, Food Lion, independent grocery retailers, and specialty stores. “We would like to thank Governor Youngkin, the State of Virginia, Wythe County, and the town of Rural Retreat for their assistance with this project, as well as our many loyal customers for the purchase of our products,” said President of Duchess Dairy James Huffard, III. “We take great pride in sourcing only fresh, high-quality milk from our dairy cattle to produce bottled milk and other dairy products. This expansion project will help us meet growing consumer demand by increasing operational efficiencies, increasing production capacity, and adding a production line of fresh churned butter.” The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) worked with Wythe County and the town of Rural Retreat to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $25,000 Facility Grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund, which Wythe County will match with local funds. “This project is important to Wythe County and our local dairy industry as we support our small businesses and Virginia’s agricultural economy,” said Chairman of Wythe County Board of Supervisors Brian Vaught. “The expansion of Duchess Dairy Products will benefit this entire sector by increasing the total production of dairy products and drawing more customers into and supporting businesses in the area.” “Since 1929, the Huffard family has provided fresh, local milk to families throughout the area. I congratulate the Huffard, Blakenship, and Slemp families on the expansion of Duchess Dairy and for their investment in Southwest Virginia and the town of Rural Retreat,” said Senator Travis Hackworth. “Agriculture has and continues to play a vital role in Southwest Virginia’s industrial and economic history. Congratulations to Duchess Dairy as they embark on this expansion and add to the vibrancy of our community,” said Delegate Jed Arnold.