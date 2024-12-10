Governor Glenn Youngkin Invests Additional $290 Million to Further Support School Construction and Modernization, Bringing Total to $700 Million in Biennial Budget

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced an additional $290 million budget investment to further support school construction and modernization across the Commonwealth, bringing the total amount invested in the current biennium to $700 million, and the total amount invested by the state since he took office to nearly $2 billion. The current state investments to support school construction projects have been leveraged to generate an estimated total of $3.4 billion, including contributions from local governments and federal matching funds, significantly amplifying the impact on school construction and modernization efforts. “Over the last three years, we have invested historic amounts in our education system, including our public school facilities,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Our record economic growth and the resulting surplus allows us to make this critical investment to ensure every Virginia student has access to high-quality school facilities that support academic success.” The additional $290 million in non-general funds will support critical public school construction projects by expanding competitive grant opportunities for school divisions in high-need areas and addressing urgent infrastructure needs, ensuring safe and conducive learning environments for K-12 students. “One of our guiding principles since day one of the Youngkin Administration has been to provide safe, vibrant, and healthy learning environments for all of our students,” said Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera. “This investment in supporting new and refurbished school buildings makes it possible for every community in the Commonwealth to have the means to provide a best-in-class education that prepares every student for success in our increasingly demanding knowledge- and skills-based economy.” “We at the Board of Education want to prioritize those school divisions in greatest need that have missed out on prior grant opportunities, especially rural divisions,” said Virginia Board of Education President Grace Creasey. “We also know that school divisions are eager to adopt seat time flexibility and competency-based models which requires us to design learning environments and spaces differently. This new investment will make this possible.”