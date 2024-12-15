Governor Glenn Youngkin Statement on Drone Sightings in Virginia, Coordination With Local and Federal Partners

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin issued the following update after multiple sightings of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), commonly known as drones, were reported in and around the Commonwealth: “The Commonwealth of Virginia is home to a significant number of national security and critical infrastructure sites upon which our nation depends each and every day. I remain deeply concerned that Virginia has consistently sought information from federal partners, and to date, the information shared with the Commonwealth has been insufficient,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The Virginia State Police Homeland Security Division and Virginia Department of Emergency Management continue to closely coordinate through our Fusion Center with the greater law enforcement and first responder community regarding drone activity in the Commonwealth. We will continue to engage with numerous federal partners and release further information as it becomes known and available.” The public at-large can continue to assist the Commonwealth by reporting observations to the Virginia Fusion Center at VFC@vfc.vsp.virginia.gov or (877)4VA-TIPS. Please do not attempt to interfere with UAVs by utilizing personally owned drones or any other airborne craft or attempting to capture the suspected drone/aircraft individually.