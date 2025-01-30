Governor Glenn Youngkin Unveils Key Efforts to Combat Human Trafficking in the Commonwealth

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today highlighted Operation Silence Shattered, a robust anti-human trafficking initiative designed to raise awareness and protect vulnerable young people across communities and college campuses in Virginia, as well as key legislation before the Virginia General Assembly aimed at eradicating human trafficking. “Human trafficking is not a Republican or Democrat issue—it is a human rights issue. From day one, we have been committed to not just reducing but eradicating this evil, because the fight to end it has long weighed heavily on Suzanne’s and my heart,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Together, we will continue making a difference, empowering survivors, and building a future free from the darkness of human trafficking. Our work is far from over, but with unwavering determination, we will bring justice and hope to those who need it most.” “One of the most critical fights of our time is the battle against human trafficking,” said Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears. “Human trafficking affects every community, and therefore, it affects all of us. Together, we must send a clear message: we will always stand with victims, and we will always fight for the day when human trafficking is eradicated from our Commonwealth.” “In Virginia, we are relentlessly pursuing those who exploit the vulnerable. We have strengthened our efforts at every level—coordinating, enhancing, and centralizing our fight to dismantle trafficking networks and deliver justice. Our goal is clear: to provide a victim-centered, trauma-informed response that combats human trafficking across the Commonwealth,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “I am proud of our progress, but we will not rest until every trafficker is held accountable and every survivor has the support they need to rebuild their lives.” “Every survivor of human trafficking carries a story of unimaginable resilience, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure they find hope, healing, and a future free from exploitation,” said First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin. “Together, with organizations like Latisha’s House, Operation Light Shine, and New Creation VA, we are building a safer and more compassionate Virginia—one where every life is valued.” Summary of Operation Silence Shattered We recognize that prevention and support are the very first lines of defense in the fight against human trafficking. The Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security working alongside the Virginia State Police, the Human Trafficking Institute, several law enforcement agencies, and the police of our colleges and universities across the Commonwealth are part of Operation Silence Shattered. Since the beginning of Operation Silence Shattered on January 1, 2025, the Virginia State Police and the Human Trafficking Institute have reached over 3,700 people on the topic of human trafficking. These interactions have occurred everywhere from rest areas and weigh stations, to both law enforcement and prosecutorial trainings. Through the Silence Shattered partnerships with law enforcement across the Commonwealth, 21 arrests have been made, that includes traffickers and sex buyers, and 12 victims have been identified and have been offered services. Operation Silence Shattered aims to address human trafficking before it happens by raising awareness and providing knowledge about resources to identify and combat human trafficking and more importantly, resources for identified victims. The objectives of Operation Silence Shattered are: To provide awareness and outreach concerning anti-human trafficking efforts To focus awareness of trafficking within college and university campuses To address the demand for illicit sex throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia We urge any college or university wishing to participate to please contact VSP’s human trafficking unit at humantraffickingunit@vsp.virginia.gov. In addition to Operation Silence Shattered, on January 17, 2024 the Virginia State Police announced the launch of a Human Trafficking Hotline to anonymously report suspected incidents of human trafficking. Since inception, the hotline has received over 333 submissions. There are 136 active human trafficking investigations, and 47 victims have been identified and offered services as of November 2024. To report concerns to the Virginia State Police human trafficking hotline, text “VSP” followed by the tip to 847411 or submit an online tip here. To learn more information about the key efforts the Administration is taking to combat human trafficking, click here to watch the livestream of today’s event.