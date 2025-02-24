Governor Glenn Youngkin Unveils “Virginia Has Jobs” Initiative: An Open Door to New Opportunities 

TYSONS CORNER, VA — Today, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the launch of “Virginia Has Jobs”, a bold effort designed to further unleash the Commonwealth’s economic strength by connecting Virginia’s tremendous job opportunities with a robust and talented workforce. As part of his commitment to job growth and economic vitality, Governor Youngkin reaffirmed that Virginia is open for business and competing to win even more business investment to drive further job growth. In addition, the Governor announced details of the Federal Worker Support Resource Package to support Virginians affected by federal workforce changes. “From Day One, I declared that Virginia was open for business, and we’ve worked tirelessly to deliver on that promise,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Today, Virginia stands as the top state for business, with tremendous job opportunities across the Commonwealth. “Virginia Has Jobs” is an opportunity for every Virginian — and every business — to capitalize on the thriving economy, with more than 250,000 open jobs waiting to be filled.” “Under Governor Youngkin, we cleared the appeals backlog at the Virginia Employment Commission and transformed workforce development in Virginia by creating a dedicated Virginia Works agency. Our focus on workforce has led to the highest labor force participation rate among any of our competitor states of NC, SC, GA, TN, FL, or TX,” said Secretary of Labor G. Bryan Slater. “Whether you’re looking for your first job, facing job disruptions and searching for that next career or seeking to expand your business, the Commonwealth is the place to be. We’ve added over 265,000 jobs in the last three years and have over 250,000 open positions with an additional 65,000 in the pipeline.” “We want job seekers across the nation to know what companies like LEGO, Micron, Amazon, Capital One, Liebherr Mining Equipment, and Electro-Mechanical know, opportunity abounds in Virginia! We have reduced the cost of living, invested in business ready sites and infrastructure, and fostered the growth of more than 10,000 startups. Virginia is soaring,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “Your next great job is here in Virginia!” “Virginia Has Jobs” is designed to connect job seekers with the wealth of opportunity available in the Commonwealth. With industries spanning technology, healthcare, manufacturing, and more, Virginia’s economic climate is flourishing, and businesses are actively looking for qualified candidates to join their teams in both private and public sector jobs in every region of the Commonwealth. Virginia’s economy has seen significant investments in innovation, job creation, and workforce development, making it an ideal environment for people to thrive. With more than a quarter of a million job openings, the Commonwealth is committed to putting Virginians first and helping them connect with opportunities that will improve their lives and their futures. Federal Worker Support Resources Many Virginians are concerned about the impact of the federal workforce realignment on their careers. In addition to VirginiaHasJobs.com, the Commonwealth is well-equipped with the Federal Worker Support Resource Package to aid Virginians as they navigate any potential job disruptions, matching each person’s skills and experience with great open positions. From the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC)’s support with unemployment benefits, to the Virginia Community College System’s vast array of training and certificate and credential programs, to Virginia Works’ support in finding and applying for that great next position, the Commonwealth stands ready to help individuals prepare for and find new employment opportunities quickly and effectively. Federal Worker Support Resources: All state resources are detailed below and are available at https://www.governor.virginia.gov/federalworkersupport. Virginians can email federalworkersupport@virginiaworks.gov for additional assistance. Virginia Works: Job seekers can access Virginia Works’ suite of services as well as other partner services in person through American Job Centers in Northern Virginia and across the Commonwealth. Dedicated resource hubs are also available at the Northern and Arlington/Alexandria regions of Virginia Career Works. Virtual Job Fairs: Virginia Works will host a virtual job fair on Wednesday, March 5, 2025 from 10 am to 3 pm. More information coming to www.virginiaworks.gov. Commonwealth of Virginia Jobs: Talented individuals seeking to continue their careers in public service are encouraged to seek opportunities with the Commonwealth of Virginia at https://www.jobs.virginia.gov/ . Unemployment Insurance: Many federal employees separating from their employer may be eligible for unemployment benefits, and dedicated information resources can be found at http://vec.virginia.gov. Applicants can apply for benefits easily online using ID.me, an identity verification tool, through Customer Self-Service, using only a driver’s license or another form of government ID. Those who need further help can also call our Customer Contact Center at 1-866-832-2363 or visit one of our American Job Centers where Virginia Works staff is available to assist with initial claims filing and job search services. Health Care Coverage: Individuals who need to update their healthcare coverage options outside of open enrollment due to a change in employment status can visit http://www.enrollva.org. Earn a High-Demand Credential: The Virginia Community College System offers a variety of credentials along with programs for which Virginians may be eligible that can provide financial assistance, such as G3 and FastForward, which provide taxpayer funded degrees and credentials in high-demand fields. Constituents can find information on these programs and courses at http://vccs.edu.