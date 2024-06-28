Governor names Sweet to RU Board of Visitors

Staff Report

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin on Friday announced additional key Board of Visitors appointments for colleges and universities all over the Commonwealth.

Included among those was the appointment of Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet to the Board of Visitors at Radford University.

“I am honored Governor Youngkin has the faith and confidence in me to select me for this esteemed appointment to serve my Alma mater, and to allow me to be a small part of the principled leadership of the Commonwealth at this instrumental level,” shared Sweet.

“Under exceptional leadership, Radford University continues to be a transformational institution, and I am excited to work with them and support the Governor’s values and vision and keep the focus on educating Virginia’s next generation of remarkable leaders.”

The Board of Visitors at Radford and colleges and universities across the country is the governing body responsible for overseeing the long-term planning, budget and policies of the institution.

Sweet became county administrator of Pulaski County in January 2017. He previously served as the county administrator and chief economic development officer in Grayson County.

An alumnus of Radford University with a bachelor of science degree in communications and a concentration in public relations, he also has completed the University of Virginia Darden School of Business’ Senior Executive Institute and is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma’s Economic Development Institute.

He has been a credentialed manager by the International County Management Association since 2010 and was recognized at the National Association of Counties’ annual conference as the National County Leader of the Year in 2015 by American City and County Magazine.

He is a long-standing member of the Virginia Association of Counties, the Virginia Economic Developers Association, the Southern Economic Development Council, the Virginia Local Government Managers Association and the International County Management Association.

He lives in Fairlawn with his wife, Natalie, and their three children.