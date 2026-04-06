Governor Signs Bills Into Law Welcoming 3,250 New Jobs, $7.1 Billion in Business Investment to Virginia

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Abigail Spanberger signed bipartisan legislation to grow Virginia’s economy, create new jobs for Virginians, and support business investment in Virginia communities. The bills the Governor signed into law will support economic development projects across the Commonwealth — including the more than $500 million investment in Pittsylvania County that Governor Spanberger announced in February. The investment by Avio USA Inc. — a leading global aerospace company — will establish an 860,000 square-foot manufacturing facility in the Southern Virginia Multimodal Park in the Town of Hurt. The new facility will produce solid rocket motors for defense, tactile propulsion, missile systems, and the commercial space sectors. As the second-largest economic development project in Southern Virginia history, the Pittsylvania facility will bring more than 1,500 new jobs to the region. “From my very first day in office, I have been working to create a stable business environment so companies can hire, expand, and continue to invest in our Commonwealth,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “I am signing these bills into law so we can continue to grow Virginia’s economy and create opportunities for Virginians.” Spanberger continued, “Attracting new businesses and jobs to Virginia is a core focus of my administration — and I’m proud of the hundreds of millions of dollars in investment we have already announced this year. I look forward to continuing to work with legislators, local communities, and business leaders as we make clear that Virginia is the top state in the nation to grow or start a business.” Governor Spanberger signed the following bills into law to support business investment in the Commonwealth and create jobs for Virginians: HB1531 (Delegate Luke Torian), SB835 (Senator L. Louise Lucas) — Avio USA will invest more than $537 million and create more than 1,500 jobs in Pittsylvania, building solid rocket motors for the defense, tactile propulsion, missile systems, and commercial space sectors. Passed with bipartisan support. HB799 (Delegate Luke Torian), SB403 (Senator L. Louise Lucas) — Hitachi Energy will invest more than $457 million and create more than 825 jobs in Halifax to produce critical electrical grid infrastructure. Passed with bipartisan support. HB800 (Delegate Luke Torian), SB404 (Senator L. Louise Lucas) — Eli Lilly and Company will invest more than $2 billion and create more than 450 jobs in Goochland to manufacture active pharmaceutical ingredients for cancer, autoimmune, and other advanced therapies. Passed with bipartisan support. HB1076 (Delegate Amy Laufer), SB527 (Senator Creigh Deeds) — AstraZeneca will invest $4 billion and create 500 jobs in Albermarle to manufacture medication for chronic diseases and antibody-drug conjugates. Passed with bipartisan support. BACKGROUND Last week, Governor Spanberger signed her first slate of legislation to make healthcare, housing, and energy more affordable, accessible, and reliable for Virginians. The Governor signed bills to crack down on rising prescription drug costs, increase the supply of available housing, and protect Virginia families and small businesses from increased energy costs. In the opening months of her administration, Governor Spanberger is also working alongside legislators and local communities to attract new investment in the Commonwealth. Since taking office, the Governor has announced more than $580 million in new business investment in communities across the Commonwealth — including the second-largest economic development deal in Southern Virginia history. In total, these investments will create more than 2,000 new jobs for Virginians.