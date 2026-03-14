Governor Spanberger Statement on Sine Die Adjournment of Legislative Session, Passage of Full Affordable Virginia Agenda

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Abigail Spanberger tonight released the following statement on the adjournment of the 2026 General Assembly legislative session — and reaffirmed her focus on lowering costs for Virginia families. “I’m tremendously grateful to legislators for their work this session to address the challenges facing Virginia families, Virginia businesses, and Virginia schools. The General Assembly has passed a slate of legislation squarely focused on making life less expensive for Virginians. I’m particularly proud to see lawmakers pass our entire Affordable Virginia Agenda to drive down housing, healthcare, and energy costs for Virginians across our Commonwealth. High costs are top of mind in every community — and our agenda directly responds to those concerns. “I am reviewing the legislation on my desk as we continue to focus on lowering costs for families, growing Virginia’s economy, and making sure every Virginia student is set up for success. I remain in close contact with leaders in the General Assembly, and I look forward to calling lawmakers back to Richmond on April 23 to pass a budget that delivers on the responsible, pragmatic leadership Virginians voted for this past November.” Governor Spanberger and General Assembly leadership announced the “Affordable Virginia Agenda” in December to lower costs for Virginia families. See below for the full list of agenda legislation that is headed to the Governor’s desk: HB2 (Del. Carr), SB72 (Sen. Srinivasan) — Reducing heating and energy costs for Virginians who need it most

HB3 (Del. LeVere Bolling), SB5 (Sen. Locke) — Establishing a Virginia Weatherization Task Force to improve energy efficiency

HB4 (Del. Bennett-Parker) — Empowering localities to preserve and protect the long-term availability of affordable housing

HB15 (Del. Price), SB48 (Sen. Rouse) — Improving protections for Virginia renters

HB220 (Del. Hope), SB630 (Sen. Carroll Foy) — Eliminating additional fees on healthcare premiums

HB395 (Del. Krizek), SB250 (Sen. Surovell) — Facilitate the adoption of portable small solar systems to lower energy costs

HB434 (Del. LeVere Bolling), SB621 (Sen. Srinivasan) — Optimizing grid utilization to get more out of the current distribution system

HB527 (Del. McClure) SB628 (Sen. Locke) — Keeping Virginians in their homes by expanding the Virginia Eviction Reduction Program pilot program

HB736 (Del. Maldonado) — Preventing costly delays in care by limiting prior authorizations

HB815 (Del. Downey), SB405 (Sen. Lucas) — Increasing access to quality, affordable care by investing in the healthcare workforce

HB820 (Del. Helmer), SB490 (Sen. VanValkenburg) — Creating a revolving loan fund for the production of mixed-income housing development

HB830 (Del. Callsen), SB669 (Sen. Rouse) — Stopping predatory middlemen from hiking up the cost of prescription drugs

HB867 (Del. Cousins), SB74 (Sen. McPike) — Giving every community the opportunity to adopt an affordable housing program

HB892 (Del. Shin) — Improving forecasting of power usage to avoid overestimates that cause higher prices

HB895 (Del. Sullivan), SB448 (Sen. Bagby) — Increasing the deployment of energy storage to lower peak prices for ratepayers

HB1227 (Del. Thomas), SB729 (Sen. Jones) — Leveraging the Commonwealth’s bonding authority to support affordable housing