Governor Youngkin Announces Over $23.6 Million in Community Development Block Grants  

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced more than $23.6 million in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) for 33 projects across the Commonwealth – including $47,159 for the Belspring Estates project in Pulaski County. The funding will support projects that rehabilitate housing, revitalize downtown districts, and improve water and sewer infrastructure benefiting more than 10,000 low- and moderate-income Virginians. “The foundation of every thriving community includes affordable homes, robust infrastructure, and an economy that works for everyone,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “CDBG continues to be an invaluable resource for addressing community-identified needs by filling in crucial funding gaps to build stronger communities across the Commonwealth.” The federally funded CDBG program has been administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development since 1982 and annually receives approximately $19 million to distribute to small cities, counties and towns. With these funds, localities can provide new or improved water and sewer systems in rural areas, rehabilitate housing in declining neighborhoods, revitalize commercial districts and provide facilities for a variety of needed services, such as health care clinics in underserved areas. “While each of the 33 awarded projects support vastly different community goals, they all foster strong local partnerships, diverse regional economies and a higher quality of life for Virginians,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “CDBG funding offers the flexibility needed to address the unique concerns of diverse communities, while building a stronger, more cohesive Commonwealth.” “Community Development Block Grants have facilitated targeted support to Virginia’s communities for over 40 years, and their effects have been profound,” said Director of Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development Bryan Horn. “By investing in our communities, we are able to support them in the unique ways that they need, with solutions that include their residents’ unique voices, all while protecting vulnerable populations and building stronger local economies.” A full list of the 2024 CDBG awarded projects can be found below: