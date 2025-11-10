Governor’s Order for the Commonwealth of Virginia

Pursuant to § 2.2-3310.1 of the Code of Virginia, all agencies and institutions of the Commonwealth shall display the POW/MIA flag on public buildings on Veterans Day, Tuesday, November 11, 2025, in honor and remembrance of the service and sacrifice of members of the United States Armed Forces who are or were prisoners of war or reported missing in action.

I hereby order that the POW/MIA flag shall be flown on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

Ordered on this, the 10th day of November, 2025.

Sincerely,