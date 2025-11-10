|
Governor’s Order for the Commonwealth of Virginia
Pursuant to § 2.2-3310.1 of the Code of Virginia, all agencies and institutions of the Commonwealth shall display the POW/MIA flag on public buildings on Veterans Day, Tuesday, November 11, 2025, in honor and remembrance of the service and sacrifice of members of the United States Armed Forces who are or were prisoners of war or reported missing in action.
I hereby order that the POW/MIA flag shall be flown on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.
Ordered on this, the 10th day of November, 2025.
Sincerely,
Daniel Almarode
November 10, 2025 @ 2:15 pm
What a Blessing! Our Service does mean something special to Virginia! Served in Vietnam 1967-68 through TET in the Northern I Corps detached to the 3rd Marines . US Navel SeaBee MCB 121!
Thank you, Governor!
Diane Brown
November 10, 2025 @ 2:32 pm
That’s greatly appreciated 👏
Rene Provencher
November 10, 2025 @ 4:19 pm
Now please tell Trump yo allow SNAP allowances be allowed! Many many veterans and SOLDIERS SERVING NOW NEED THESE FUNDS. Trump just gave new tax cuts to you guys! (Millionaires) damn it. I am using my own Social Security’s to replenish food banks! I’m sure as heck no millionaire, just a hard working bloke that retired with a broken back. Snap recipients are not lazy, they are soldiers and disabled folks. Dang you so called “CHRISTIANS” do Jesus work? ???? Yeah right! GREED