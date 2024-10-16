Graham Ray “Pete” Viers, age 79 of Pulaski passed away Monday, October 14, 2024 at his home. Born June 8, 1945 in Pulaski to the late Graham Crockett Viers & Maudie Alice Peak Viers. He was also preceded in death by his significant other Ada Elizabeth Dalton, brothers Richard Lee Viers, Albert Joseph Viers, George Marvin Viers and sisters Nancy Ellen Viers and Mary Jane Viers.

Pete is survived by his

Children – Evelyn “Pippie” Frances Viers – Pulaski, William “Ray” Viers – Pulaski

Grandchildren – Danny Ray Small II, Summer Beth Viers, David Lee Viers and Hailey Marie Dalton

Great Grandchildren – Kayden, Nicholas, Allora, Emma and Lucas

Brother – Jerry Wayne Viers – Pulaski

Special Niece and Nephew – Linda Pearl (Christopher) Stuart – Colonial Heights, VA, George Marvin Viers, Jr. – Pulaski

Special Great Nephew and Nieces – Noah “Boss”, Tatum “Popcorn” and Arianna “Ari”

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM – Monday, October 21, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel. Interment will follow at the Oakwood Cemetery, Pulaski.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Monday at the Funeral Home.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.