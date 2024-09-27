GRAPeJAM classes begin Tuesday, Oct. 1

The Greater Pulaski Junior Appalachian Musicians (GRAPeJAM) will begin classes at 4 p.m. Tuesday Oct. 1 in the Rock Cafe of Valley Harvest Ministries at 1 Harvest Place in Dublin, VA.

We invite youths from 4th grade and up to learn how to play Appalachian music on guitar, banjo, fiddle and mandolin at a minimal cost and we loan our young students their instruments. Classes occur every Tuesday from 4 till 6 p.m. Snacks and Cultural Enrichment demonstrations are also provided!

Parents interested in enrolling their children should come to Valley Harvest Ministries at 4 p.m. Tuesday Oct. 1. Call (540) 577-5917 for more information.