GRAPeJAM classes begin Tuesday, Oct. 1
The Greater Pulaski Junior Appalachian Musicians (GRAPeJAM) will begin classes at 4 p.m. Tuesday Oct. 1 in the Rock Cafe of Valley Harvest Ministries at 1 Harvest Place in Dublin, VA.
We invite youths from 4th grade and up to learn how to play Appalachian music on guitar, banjo, fiddle and mandolin at a minimal cost and we loan our young students their instruments. Classes occur every Tuesday from 4 till 6 p.m. Snacks and Cultural Enrichment demonstrations are also provided!
Parents interested in enrolling their children should come to Valley Harvest Ministries at 4 p.m. Tuesday Oct. 1. Call (540) 577-5917 for more information.
Ronald Lawson
September 27, 2024 @ 9:58 am
I think we saw you guys at Pulaski park and I think you said adult lessons were available. Do you have any information about this? Thank you..