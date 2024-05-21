Griffith: $3.6 million grant to NRCA

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has awarded $3,603,654 to the New River Community Action Head Start program. U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement:

“Head start projects in the New River Valley contribute to quality preschool experiences by promoting childhood education and development.”

“This HHS grant for $3,603,654 will help New River Community Action administer their Head Start services in the Counties of Floyd, Giles, Montgomery and Pulaski, and the City of Radford.”