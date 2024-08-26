$750,000 to Dublin for Brownfields Project
Monday, August 26, 2024 – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded the Town of Dublin a $750,000 grant for brownfield site development. The development of these properties may be complicated by the presence of a hazardous material or substance. U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement:
“Brownfields are areas in our communities in disuse and/or disrepair due to harmful waste or pollutants.
“This grant for $750,000 affords Dublin the opportunity to restore and repurpose such land by conducting and developing cleanup planning.”
BACKGROUND
This grant is a part of a broader campaign to put previously contaminated properties back into productive use.
The Brownfields Multipurpose, Assessment, and Cleanup Grant program administers the related funds.
An additional $250,000 may be available, contingent upon availability.
Brenda Surratt
August 26, 2024 @ 4:30 pm
Where is this brownfield property in Dublin and once it has been cleaned up what are the plans for repurposing it?