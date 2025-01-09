Griffith Announces $100,000 ARC Grant to New River Valley Regional Commission

Thursday, January 9, 2025 – The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) has awarded the New River Valley Regional Commission a $100,000 grant. The funding will support disaster recovery efforts and technical assistance to 12 communities devastated by Hurricane Helene. U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement:

“This ARC grant for $100,000 helps New River Valley Regional Commission provide funding application assistance and relevant disaster relief resources to communities that fall under their jurisdiction.”

BACKGROUND

New River Valley Regional Commission will issue and administer assistance in 12 communities located in the Counties of Giles, Montgomery and Pulaski, and the City of Radford.