Griffith Announces $1,095,626 HHS Grant to Free Clinic of the New River Valley, Inc.

Thursday, February 5, 2026 – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has awarded the Free Clinic of the New River Valley, based in Christiansburg, Virginia, a $1,095,626 grant. The funding supports local community health center efforts to deliver health care to New River Valley communities. U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement:

“The recent government funding package extends federal support of our community health centers. The Free Clinic of the New River Valley is one such group that helps promote critical health care services in our rural communities.

“This grant for nearly $1.1 million helps the Free Clinic of the New River Valley operate three community health centers.”

BACKGROUND

President Trump signed the recent government funding package on Tuesday, February 3, 2026.

The Free Clinic of the New River Valley operates community health centers in Christiansburg, Pearisburg and Dublin.

The HHS office responsible for this grant is the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).

As a member of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, Congressman Griffith serves as the Chairman of the Health Subcommittee. He was appointed to the role in the summer of 2025.