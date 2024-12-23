Griffith Announces $252,500 ARC Grant to New River Valley Regional Commission

Monday, December 23, 2024 – The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) has awarded the New River Valley Regional Commission a $252,500 grant. The funding will support preliminary construction planning and reports for the development of a passenger rail station in Christiansburg, Virginia. U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement:

“This ARC grant for $252,500 helps the New River Valley Regional Commission advance the planning phase of preparing a passenger rail station for the New River Valley, a project which could boost the local economy and provide rail service to a wider audience.”

BACKGROUND

In August, Norfolk Southern reached an agreement with Virginia Passenger Rail Authority to extend Amtrak service to the New River Valley.

The New River Valley Regional Commission will manage the development of a Preliminary Architectural Report, an Environmental Review Record, a Proforma analysis, and Final Design/Bidding/Construction documents for the new passenger rail station.