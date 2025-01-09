Griffith Announces $304,000 DOT Grant to Giles County

Thursday, January 9, 2025 – The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) has awarded Giles County a $304,000 grant. The funding supports a project to study highway-rail grade crossings in an effort to improve safety and mobility concerns. U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement:

“This DOT grant for $304,000 helps Giles County explore potential safety measures to benefit pedestrians, vehicular traffic and train service.”

BACKGROUND

This funding is made available through the FRA’s Railroad Crossing Elimination (RCE) grant program.

Congressman Griffith submitted a letter of support for the project.