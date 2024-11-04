Griffith Announces $649,968 NIFA Grant to MOVA Technologies

U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) has awarded MOVA Technologies, based out of Pulaski, Virginia, a $649,968 grant. The funding will support new research to address critical scientific challenges and opportunities in agriculture. U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement:

“This USDA NIFA research grant for $649,968 helps MOVA Technologies complete a project that advances ammonia capture solutions for concentrated animal feeding operations, namely the poultry industry.”

BACKGROUND

The funding is made available through the USDA Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs.

The goals of the project include reduction of indoor ammonia concentrations to improve animal performance and lowering environmental emissions to the atmosphere.

MOVA Technologies cultivates an accomplished team of engineers, scientists, business leaders and advisors to produce innovative technologies related to advanced air emissions filtration.