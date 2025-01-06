Griffith Announces $7.5 Million DOE Grant to Virginia Tech

Monday, January 6, 2025 – The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has awarded a $7,500,000 grant to Virginia Tech. The funding will support Virginia Tech in leading a consortium of academic institutions, research laboratories, federal and state natural resource offices, and consultancies to evaluate critical minerals for potential future extraction in the Appalachian Mountain region. U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement:

“The Appalachian region has immense potential as a site for critical mineral extraction.

“This $7.5 million grant helps Virginia Tech develop a consortium, made up of key research players and institutions, to explore critical mineral extraction in areas like Southwest Virginia.”

BACKGROUND

Congressman Griffith was supportive of this project prior to the grant being awarded.

Virginia Tech is home to a Department of Mining and Minerals Engineering. Supported by expert faculty, the Department trains its graduates to help lead the world in the extraction and production of critical minerals and energy resources to fuel future technological innovations.