Griffith Announces $985,158 Grant to Support Distance Learning in Pulaski, Radford and Dickenson

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development has awarded Pulaski School Board, based in Pulaski, Virginia, a $985,158 grant. The funding will support the deployment of distance learning technology and equip sites across Pulaski and Dickenson Counties, and the City of Radford. U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement:

“One educational challenge for rural communities is their lack of access to distance learning and broadband.

“This USDA Rural Development grant for $985,158 helps deploy video conference systems for Ninth District sites in Pulaski, Dickenson and Radford and accommodates virtual collaborative learning and professional development.”

BACKGROUND

The funding is made available through the USDA Rural Development Distance Learning and Telemedicine Grants Program, which directs grant funds to eligible applicants that will help rural communities use advanced telecommunications technology to connect to each other – and the world – and overcome the effects of remoteness and low population density.

This project will serve seven schools and over 4,200 residents.

As a member of the Energy & Commerce Committee, which overseas issues that pertain to healthcare and telecommunications, Congressman Griffith has advocated for greater access to telemedicine and highlighted the potential benefits telemedicine provides to many rural communities.