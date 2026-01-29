Griffith Announces More Than $4.2 Million to Wytheville for Helene Relief

Thursday, January 29, 2026 – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has awarded a Hurricane Helene-related grant to the Commonwealth of Virginia. This FEMA grant, worth $4,203,067.50, will help the Town of Wytheville repair its local wastewater treatment system. In response to this grant notice, U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement:

“Hurricane Helene severely impacted Southwest Virginia infrastructure, including the Wytheville Sewage Treatment Plant. Facility repairs are needed after damage to the facility’s concrete clarifiers, pumps, electrical relays and motor starters.

“This grant for more than $4.2 million helps the Town of Wytheville make permanent plant repairs and fully restore the operations of the Wytheville Sewage Treatment Plant.

“As Southwest Virginia communities seek to rebuild infrastructure impacted by Hurricane Helene, I will continue my work to secure federal support for our region’s recovery.”

BACKGROUND

FEMA funds are obligated to the Commonwealth of Virginia. The Commonwealth will be responsible for providing the funds to the sub-recipients.

Funds from these grants will help secure contracts to restore the facility, which is a class 2 plant designed to treat 4.0 million gallons per day of municipal and industrial wastes.

In January 2025, Rep. Griffith announced $46.67 million in Helene relief to Virginia from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

In April 2025, Congressman Griffith announced nearly $6 million in Helene relief for Washington County waterline.