Griffith Bags Groceries for Food City – United Way Celebrity Bagging Event

U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) volunteered for the 2024 Food City – United Way Celebrity Bagging Event. He visited the Wytheville Food City at 155 W Lee Hwy, one of many participating Food City locations, and bagged groceries for local customers.

“This partnership between Food City and United Way demonstrates the fantastic charity and generosity towards local communities in the Ninth District,” said Griffith. “I am humbled to be a part of the many volunteers who bag groceries at Food City and highlight the great charity work they do for the region.

“I wish all in Wytheville and across the Ninth District a happy Thanksgiving!”

Congressman Griffith has volunteered for Celebrity Bagging on several occasions. Last year, he bagged groceries at the Food City in Weber City.